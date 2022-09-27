"Well, we got over that insult and felt like Albert had given so much of himself to baseball" - Estranged wife of Albert Pujols was once critical of the Cardinals' five-year contract offer for the veteran

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre Pujols called it quits in April 2022. The pair chose to part ways after 22 years of marriage. No matter what the circumstances were, it is hard to process a divorce after several years of companionship.

However, their relationship was different eleven years ago. Deidre Pujols, the estranged spouse of the MLB All-Star, criticized the St. Louis Cardinals for their five-year, $130 million contract in December 2011. She seemed unhappy that the MLB team Albert had played with for 10 years had made her then-husband such a meager offer.

In an interview on the St. Louis Christian radio station, 99.1 Joy FM, Albert Pujols' ex-wife said:

"When you have somebody say. 'We want you to be a Cardinal for life' and only offer you a five-year deal, it kind of confused us."

"Well, we got over that insult and felt like Albert had given so much of himself to baseball and into the community ... we didn't want to go through this again."

Pujols won three MVP honors and two World Series championships while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001-2011.

Albert Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols went on to bag the largest contract in the MLB in 2012. He signed a 10-year, $254 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels after playing for the Cardinals in the 2011 MLB season.

The Washington Post @washingtonpost The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that they are releasing Albert Pujols, an almost certain Hall of Famer who was in the final year of the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed ahead of the 2012 season. wapo.st/3h5xexd The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that they are releasing Albert Pujols, an almost certain Hall of Famer who was in the final year of the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed ahead of the 2012 season. wapo.st/3h5xexd

Pujols played with the Angels until 2021 and went on to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Next, in 2022, Albert returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, the team with whom he started his MLB journey. He signed a one-year, $250 million contract with the Cardinals to play in MLB for one last season.

Recently, Pujols blasted the 700th home run of his MLB career and made history! Kudos! Even in his 40s, he continues to smack home runs and impress.

