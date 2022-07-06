"Well he’s not gonna start for obvious reasons" "He’s just trying to get his vote up" - MLB fans doubt New York Mets star Pete Alonso will participate in the Home Run Derby despite his willingness 

With the Home Run Derby fast approaching, fans think New York Mets stud Pete Alonso might not be there to defend his crown. After winning the last two Home Run Derbies back-to-back, the first baseman will participate, if he is voted in as a starter.

Pete Alonso threw down the gauntlet for New York Mets fans in an attempt to boost his votes as the race gets tighter. SNY reported these comments via Twitter.

SNY @SNYtv Pete Alonso will "100 percent" participate in the Home Run Derby if he's voted in as an All-Star Game starter on.sny.tv/Bc8l4nt Pete Alonso will "100 percent" participate in the Home Run Derby if he's voted in as an All-Star Game starter on.sny.tv/Bc8l4nt https://t.co/pviWe4KZ1n

This had many MLB fans lose hope that he will participate because Alonso being a starter is not guaranteed. Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals has been having an MVP-caliber season and is the presumptive starter at first base in the NL. While fans do have time to change this, not many expect it.

Mission @Mission62998222 @SNYtv Well he’s not gonna start for obvious reasons @SNYtv Well he’s not gonna start for obvious reasons

This could be a way to drive interest in the fan vote, but it seems unlikely that he would base a decision off it. Many believe this is just a way to boost his vote total over the competition.

While it is not a revelation that players care about this fan vote, this is one of the most unique ways we have seen a player incentivize the fans.

Fans don't expect New York Mets star Pete Alonso to defend his Home Run Derby title

Despite Alonso's plea for more votes, if Paul Goldschmidt is not voted as the All-Star starter, that would be a shock. Both have been excellent this season. Paul Goldschimdt, however, has been better in nearly every offensive metric, with home runs being the exception.

Robert Thompson @New12Robert @SNYtv So Pete isn't going to be in the Home Run Derby then because Goldschmidt is going to be the starter. @SNYtv So Pete isn't going to be in the Home Run Derby then because Goldschmidt is going to be the starter.

New York Mets fans, of course, see this as a challenge. They are throwing their full support and voting power behind their first baseman.

Impartial MLB fans have seemingly made up their minds on this issue. While the fan vote can lead to some wonky results, Alonso over Goldschmidt is difficult to fathom.

JoKer Jr. @JosephKohlerJr1 @SNYtv Goldy is going to start.. So, it'll be great for Alonso to sit this one out.. They probably want Ohtani to win it anyways.. @SNYtv Goldy is going to start.. So, it'll be great for Alonso to sit this one out.. They probably want Ohtani to win it anyways..

This attempt to garner votes has antagonized some fans, who feel the player should be more focused on a championship. The Home Run Derby is plenty of fun, but every fan of every team would rather win the World Series.

Leon Garber @skylergosson @SNYtv What a lame ass way to try and beg for votes 🤣 @SNYtv What a lame ass way to try and beg for votes 🤣

Pete Alonso sitting out this year and losing out on the potential three-peat would be a shame, but it is beginning to feel inevitable.

The MLB always wants excitement surrounding the Home Run Derby. Therefore, a defending champion choosing to sit out would be a blow. If the New York Mets star does sit out, a new champion will have to step up and fill the void.

