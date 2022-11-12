New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone understands the importance of Aaron Judge better than anyone. The favorite for the American League MVP award has just completed a record-setting season with the Yankees. Finalizing a contract with Judge will be the club's top priority this offseason.

Aaron Judge has played his entire MLB career with the Yankees. He seems happy in New York. The outfielder, however, does have the option to leave New York this spring if he chooses to do so. Boone was asked what he would like to see occur during the Yankees offseason. He was clear on what his priorities were.

"Well, start with Aaron [Judge]," said Boone.

Boone was speaking at a Joe Torre’s Safe at Home Foundation dinner and addressed the million-dollar question surrounding Judge's future.

Aaron Boone's job for 2023 has been secured with Hal Steinbrenner recently stating that he does not see a change in the managerial position. There were calls from certain sections to go with a different manager in 2023.

With Boone under heavy pressure entering the 2023 season, he will be desperate to convince Judge to return to New York.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees will prioritize re-signing superstar Aaron Judge in the 2023 offseason

Aaron Judge flies out in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park

It is hard to quantify Aaron Judge's value to this organization. He has been a leader both on and off the field for the Yankees during a topsy-turvy regular season. The four-time All-Star was recently awarded the Silver Slugger award and is considered the favorite for the American League MVP.

Over the course of the regular season, Judge had a .311/.425/.686 slash line with a 1.111 OPS. He led the league with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs. He also led MLB in runs, walks, OBP, slugging and OPS. His importance to the Yankees offense cannot be stated enough.

Aaron Boone led the Yankees to a respectable 99-63 record and won the AL East. He earned the Yankees a bye and defeated the Cleveland Guardians before losing to the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The Yankees manager will need to produce in 2023. Nothing short of a World Series appearance will satisfy the Yankees faithful. Boone is entering year six as the club's manager. The fans and the organization are starting to run out of patience.

