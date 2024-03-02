Baseball fans all over the world want to share and appreciate moments of excellence. However, Elly De La Cruz’s amazing 460-foot home run against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game has left fans furious, as the lack of televised coverage denied them the opportunity to witness the amazing feat.

For those who know Elly De La Cruz, he showed off his tremendous athleticism and skill on Saturday afternoon. In the first inning, De La Cruz hit a fastball off Cal Quantrill that went 92.4 mph. The ball flew close to 470 feet from home plate after leaving his bat at an amazing 111.7 miles per hour.

"Only if it was televised. This terrible franchise can’t get more games in front of more eyes." - Posted a disappointed fan.

Reds fans were angry when they learned that the game, like many other pre-season games, would not be televised. The decision, attributed to perceived low interest in spring training games, angered fans looking forward to experiencing De La Cruz’s amazing show of power.

While technological developments make it possible to share footage right away, the lack of televised coverage limits access to some of the best performances put up by young baseball players looking to make an impact on their teams as the regular season approaches. People from outside of Arizona who did not attend the game, or people who are not subscribed to MLB TV, had no means to see the game live.

Elly De La Cruz continues to show his amazing power as the 2024 MLB season approaches.

Elly De La Cruz’s outstanding home run continues his tendency from last season, when he consistently hit some of the biggest bombs for the Cincinnati Reds. The previous season’s record, which stood at 467 feet, has now been beaten, showing how the player has developed in skills and strength.

"Just the start of it." - Posted one fan.

As supporters continue to express their disappointment at missing De La Cruz’s powerful showing, concerns are on the rise about the future of Major League Baseball broadcasting. The collective outrage from Reds fans underscores the need to ensure that all baseball enthusiasts have access to live games.

