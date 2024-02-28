Ranking the top 5 standout teams after first week of MLB 2024 spring training

Spring Training has been active for about a week, and many MLB teams have looked really good. This ultimately doesn't matter much as an indicator for future success, but teams with a lot of new talent in the building need this time to get chemistry and find out what works with new players. Thus, looking good for them matters, and while it doesn't affect their later success, teams don't want to look bad in spring. So without further ado, here's who's looked particularly good thus far.

Best MLB teams early on in Spring Training

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Texas Rangers

The defending champs didn't have to do much this offseason. They were largely quiet, not even spending (yet) to bring back Jordan Montgomery. Nevertheless, the Texas Rangers look like they didn't need to do anything to once again field a contender. They have a great roster, and everything is clicking so far.

4) Houston Astros

The Houston Astros were not as good as they have been in the past last season and they still made the ALCS Game 7. With Josh Hader and a few other key additions in town, this could be a good year. Based on the hot start to the spring session, it will be a good season for the Astros.

3) New York Yankees

Their pitching, specifically Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes Jr., hasn't been excellent, but the offense, which was much maligned last year, is so much improved for the New York Yankees. Juan Soto is crushing it, and everyone seems to be making an impact. Their rivals might be longing for the 2023 season when New York was down pretty soon.

2) Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves look really good

The Atlanta Braves hardly need a Spring Training. It will be good for Chris Sale and a couple of other newcomers, but they boasted the best regular season team last year and if not for one team's insane spending spree, they'd have the best roster once again in 2024. They look great to start out either way, though.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are on fire

It should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are here. Shohei Ohtani looks fantastic, and they have dominated even when he's sitting on the bench. They look this good, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto hasn't even played for them yet. It could be a long regular season for, well, everyone.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.