"Welp my day is ruined" "The Mariners are catching the injury bug at the wrong time" - Seattle Mariners fans concerned after rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez is reportedly placed on Injured List

The Seattle Mariners' bad luck streak continues, this time sending Julio Rodriguez to the injured list. Rodriguez left the game against the Oakland Athletics with back tightness, and the decision has reportedly been made to shut him down for the time being. This should give the rookie the chance to fully recover in time for the upcoming postseason.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported the bad news for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez has been a revelation this season, taking the league by storm in his rookie year. With a batting average of .280 and 27 home runs this season, he was a shoo-in for the Rookie of the Year award. Now that he will miss some time at the end of the year, the award is not guaranteed.

This was the last possible news that Mariners fans wanted to receive.

With the playoff push in full force, the Mariners need to find a way to overcome their recent string of injuries.

While that may not be ideal, the decision to put Julio Rodriguez on the IL is likely the right move. This will allow him to return before the playoffs and get back into a groove. If everything works out perfectly, this injury will just be a bump in the road.

The return of Jarred Kelenic is a comfort to many fans, especially if he plays the way he did in September 2021.

The Seattle Mariners are on the verge of ending the longest active playoff drought in the MLB.

This one last hurdle put their way is another opportunity for the team to show their resiliancy.

The Seattle Mariners and all of their fans are fully behind Julio Rodriguez. There is a high level of confidence that he will be able to make a full recovery.

Rodriguez will miss some time at the end of the regular season, but he should be back in full force for the playoffs.

Seattle Mariners star rookie Julio Rodriguez will benefit tremendously from this playoff experience

Being able to play in the postseason as a rookie is rare in the MLB and is a tremendous opportunity. Julio Rodriguez will have the opportunity to experience pressure-packed situations and learn from them. Regardless of how far into the playoffs the postseason the Seattle Mariners go, they will benefit from the opportunity.

Rodriguez might miss out on some key games to end the season, but the team should be able to win in his absence.

