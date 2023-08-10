Wes Wilson, a third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, accomplished a remarkable feat that cemented his place in MLB history in a touching and emotional moment.

Wilson's first home run in the major leagues, which came after a grueling seven-year journey in the minors, proved to be an unforgettable experience for both him and his father.

Jomboy Media posted a touching video of Wilson's father proudly tearing up on Instagram:

Here is what fans on Instagram have to say about the father-son duo's proud and emotional moment:

After more than 2,500 minor league at-bats and 97 home runs over the course of seven seasons, Wilson's perseverance and tenacity finally netted him a coveted spot on the Phillies' major league roster.

The 28-year-old hit a solo home run off Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore in his very first major league at-bat.

The Phillies dugout erupted in celebration after the victory, and the elation was palpable. But what really touched people's hearts was how Wilson's family, especially his father, reacted.

Wilson's father was seen wiping tears from his eyes as cameras captured the touching moment, a moving testament to the immense pride and joy he felt upon seeing his son achieve such a remarkable feat.

Wes Wilson's MLB career so far

Weston Wilson's incredible journey with the Philadelphia Phillies from the college diamond to the Major League Baseball (MLB) stage is evidence of his tenacity and drive. A significant turning point in the outfielder and infielder's baseball careers occurred in 2023, when he made his eagerly anticipated MLB debut.

Wilson played high school baseball Wesleyan Christian Academy in North Carolina, developed his collegiate prowess at Clemson University, which served as the starting point for his career. Wilson was chosen in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, but his road was not without obstacles.

Wilson made a strong comeback to the diamond in 2022 following a shoulder surgery, which attracted the interest of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He cemented his position in the Phillies' plans with a strong showing with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Wilson's dedication paid off on August 6, 2023, when he was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster for the major leagues.