West vs Great Lakes Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 8: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League Baseball World Series will feature the Great Lakes Region against the West Region in Game 8 on Thursday, August 17.

New Albany Little League of Ohio will represent the Great Lakes Region in the final game of the second day of the tournament. While El Segundo Little League will do the bidding for the West Region in the renowned competition featuring young talented baseball players.

The game will commence at 7 PM ET, and fans can enjoy the fixture via ESPN's live coverage for television. However, there is no need to worry for viewers who don't have access to cable as the games can be live-streamed using FuboTV.

While the streaming serving is providing a free one-week trial to the fans, the games can also be viewed by people with a subscription to ESPN+. It is an unmissable event for fans as several talented youngsters often end up playing for MLB franchises later in their careers.

Schedule for the second day of the 2023 Little League World Series

Game 5: Australia Region vs. Caribbean Region, 1 p.m., Volunteer Stadium

Game 6: Northwest Region vs. New England Region, 3 p.m., Lamade Stadium

Game 7: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Canada Region, 5 p.m., Volunteer Stadium

Game 8: Great Lakes Region vs. West Region, 7 p.m., Lamade Stadium

West and Great Lakes journey to the Little League Baseball World Series 2023

Ohio registered a statement victory in the opening fixture of the 2023 LLB Great Lakes Regional. They hammered Michigan 12-2 in that game and followed it up with another comfortable 6-0 victory against Kentucky.

They received their first setback when Illinois registered an 8-4 victory in the first semi-final. However, Ohio bounced back handsomely, defeating Kentucky in the second semi-final to secure their final berth.

Ohio completed the comeback after defeating Illinois in the final to win the regional tournament and qualify for the Little League World Series.

Meanwhile, Southern California, unlike their upcoming opponents, remained unbeaten in their route to success in the 2023 LLB West Regional. They defeated Northern California in their campaign opener, followed by a routine victory against Hawaii in the second game.

Northern California had a chance of taking revenge in the final as they were pitted against their Southern counterparts. But it wasn't to be as Southern California brushed them aside to clinch the regional tournament.