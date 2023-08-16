Who won the Little League World Series game last night? Full list of results and scores from junior age group tournament

The road to the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series was paved with thrilling victories, outstanding performances, and unforgettable moments. As the regional tournaments unfolded, young athletes from across the United States showcased their skills and determination, earning the prestigious honor of representing their regions on the grand stage of the LLBWS.

Who won the Little League World Series Regionals?

Great Lakes Region Tournament: Ohio Triumphs

In the Great Lakes Region, New Albany Little League from Ohio emerged as the victors, overcoming a challenging start to secure the championship. Despite a setback against Illinois, New Albany displayed unwavering resilience and teamwork, culminating in a rematch against Illinois in the finals.

Great Lakes Region Top Performers:

Kevin Klingerman

Nolan Pettinger

Metro Region Tournament: Rhode Island Rises

Smithfield Little League from Rhode Island captured the Metro Region title in a remarkable fashion. After a stumble against New York, Smithfield rallied behind. The team's unyielding spirit and impressive performance led them to victory against New York in the championship, securing their spot in the LLBWS with a 3-1 record.

Metro Region Top Performers:

Connor Curtis

Brayden Castellone

Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament: Pennsylvania Dominates

Media Little League from Pennsylvania dominated the Mid-Atlantic Region tournament, sweeping through with a perfect 3-0 record. Armed with a balanced mix of defensive prowess and offensive firepower, Media outscored their opponents 24-5.

Mid-Atlantic Region Top Performer:

Trevor Skowronek

Midwest Region Tournament: North Dakota Triumphs

Fargo Little League from North Dakota showcased resilience and determination in the Midwest Region tournament. Despite a loss to South Dakota, Fargo battled through the elimination bracket, earning a rematch in the championship game.

Midwest Region Top Performers:

Reese Evenson

William Korbl

Mountain Region Tournament: Nevada Shines

Henderson Little League from Nevada dominated the Mountain Region with an unblemished 3-0 record. Pitcher Nolan Gifford's no-hitter and the team's offensive prowess propelled them to a resounding 10-0 victory in the championship game against Utah.

Mountain Region Top Performer:

Nolan Gifford

New England Region Tournament: Maine Prevails

Gray New Gloucester Little League from Maine showcased pitching excellence and timely hitting in the New England Region tournament. Gray New Gloucester defeated Massachusetts for the second time, securing a 3-0 record and a ticket to the LLBWS.

New England Region Top Performers:

Kayden Oliver

Caleb Barker

Northwest Region Tournament: Washington Shines

Northeast Seattle Little League from Washington dominated the Northwest Region, displaying stellar defense and powerful hitting. With a 3-0 record and a display of home runs and RBIs, Northeast Seattle secured their LLBWS spot while allowing only one run from their opponents.

Southeast Region Tournament: Tennessee Triumphs Again

Nolensville Little League from Tennessee demonstrated their strength and resilience by securing their third consecutive LLBWS appearance. Despite a single loss, Nolensville charged back to claim the Southeast Region championship.

Southeast Region Notable player:

Sella Weaver: 22nd female player in LLBWS history.

Southwest Region Tournament: Texas East Prevails

Needville Little League from Texas East powered through the Southwest Region, amassing a perfect 4-0 record. Their victory over Louisiana in the championship game marked the 28th appearance by a Texas team in the LLBWS.

West Region Tournament: Southern California Shines

El Segundo Little League from Southern California dominated the West Region with an impressive 3-0 record. Their victory against Hawaii and two wins over Northern California secured their 53rd LLBWS appearance for the state of California.

The regional tournaments of the 2023 LLBWS showcased the determination, skill, and sportsmanship of young baseball players from various regions. The World Series tournament is set to begin on Wednesday August 16.

