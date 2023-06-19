Once again, New York Yankees fans are demonstrating that they are one of the league's most voracious support bases. The latest member of the organization to draw their ire is General Manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman, the GM since 1998, has been at the helm for four Yankees World Series wins and was a close ally of former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner prior to his death. The Yankees, who are now owned by Steinbrenner's offspring, have been accused of being a product of nepotism.

After the team's fourth series without a win, popular WFAN radio host Brandon Tierney took direct aim at Brian Cashman. According to Tierney, Brian Cashman is guilty of paying millions of dollars to players who have had virtually zero contributions to the team's success for weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



BT sounded off on the Yankees GM and the roster he constructed:

bit.ly/43MK0pE "Brian Cashman is terrible, man. Brian Cashman has done a horrendous job"BT sounded off on the Yankees GM and the roster he constructed: "Brian Cashman is terrible, man. Brian Cashman has done a horrendous job"BT sounded off on the Yankees GM and the roster he constructed:bit.ly/43MK0pE

"Brian Cashman is terrible, man. Brian Cashman has done a horrendous job"

With a payroll of about $280 million, the Yankees are second only to the New York Mets in terms of money that their players will receive this season. Despite that, some of the New York Yankees' top-paid players have been on absolutely abhorrent streaks lately.

While the New York Yankees have accrued a mediocre 5-9 record thus far in the month of June, big names like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have been virtually invisible. Rizzo has hit .081 in his last 15 games, while Stanton has posted 3 hits in his last 34 at-bats. The New York Yankees will pay out $49 million between the two of them this season.

theScore @theScore Giancarlo Stanton hasn't been himself since returning from injury. Giancarlo Stanton hasn't been himself since returning from injury. 😬 https://t.co/7eRn3xffqO

"Giancarlo Stanton hasn't been himself since returning from injury" - The Score

The Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this past weekend. As such, the team has now been held winless in every series they have played since Aaron Judge hit the IL after suffering a broken toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4. Additionally, it has been noted that the Yankees, on average, score nearly half as many runs without Judge in the lineup.

New York Yankees are exposed without Aaron Judge

When Brian Cashman signed Aaron Judge to a 9-year deal worth $360 million, he made the outfielder the highest-paid non-pitcher in MLB history. As such, he affirmed the team's strategy of putting their entire roster behind the big man. Now without him, the team's foundation has become exposed. If the team's troubles pesist, then Cashman will indeed have some explaining to do.

Poll : 0 votes