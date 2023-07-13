What is 713 day? Significance of key date revealed as Houston Astros drop new hat collection 

The Houston Astros have unveiled a range of limited edition hats to commemorate 713 Day.

They have collaborated with Gallery Furniture's Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," and New Era to release a limited-edition snapback hat.

Additionally, four "concept caps" with sports themes will be available from New Era. The limited edition caps can only be purchased at the Astros Center Field Team Store at Minute Maid Park, starting from Thursday (713 Day), at 7:13 a.m. Central Time until 7:13 p.m.

"Happy #713Day, y'all!" the Houston Astros tweeted.

But what exactly is the significance of 713 Day, and why is it so important to the residents of Houston?

The numerical representation of Thursday’s date (July 13) is 713, which is Houston’s original area code. The day serves to celebrate Houston’s rich history, vibrant culture and the immense pride its residents have in their city.

Houston Astros going all in to make 713 Day feel special

The Astros have partnered with Mattress Mack to create an exclusive New Era Snapback cap, which will come in a unique money case. The cap, featuring a dollar sign and an Astros logo, will be sold for $281 and will be limited to only 281 units.

Each cap will come with a special gift pin, symbolizing Mattress Mack's support during the 2022 postseason when the Houston Astros won their second World Series. Fans will be limited to purchasing only one Mattress Mack 713 box per customer.

Fitted caps being restocked by the minute 🫡

Furthermore, the Astros Team Store will be selling four "Concept Caps" from New Era. These caps, available in fitted and snapback styles, showcase the original, unused "A" concept logo that has gained a cult following. The color schemes of the caps pay homage to past Houston sports teams.

During the 713 Day celebrations, fans will also have the chance to take photos with the 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies.

