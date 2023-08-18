What is an 80 MPH Little League pitch scaled to MLB speeds? Chinese-Taipei player Fan Chen-Jun reaches incredible mark

The Little League World Series is underway, allowing hundreds of young ballplayers to make a name for themselves on the grand stage. Competition is intense, especially in some of the international teams.

In their matchup with Canada, three Chinese Taipei pitchers combined to throw a perfect game on Thursday. 12-year-old Fan Chen-Jun, who started the game, stole the show with his 80 mph fastball (104 mph MLB equivalent) and an immaculate inning.

It is common for Little League pitchers to have their speeds converted to those in the big leagues. A formula must be used because they do not throw from the same distance (60.6 feet for MLB & 46 feet for LLWS). The formula to convert the pitch speeds is speed times pitching distance (MLB) divided by actual pitching distance (LLWS).

Like the big league players, these kids are bringing the game to a new level. Every year, the competition in this tournament gets fiercer and fiercer, with players throwing harder and hitting farther than ever before.

The Little League World Series is one of a kind

There is nothing quite like the Little League World Series. It is like March Madness but for young baseball players across the world. It is great to watch the camaraderie between the players and opposing teams.

No other sport showcases its youth like the LLWS does. They treat the young athletes like MLB players, and the tournament coverage could not be any better.

There will certainly be some players from this tournament that get drafted or sign as international free agents when they get older. We could be looking at a future World Series MVP with all the talent scattered across all teams.

The tournament officially started Wednesday, August 16th, and will run until August 27th. You will not want to miss this action if you are a baseball fan.