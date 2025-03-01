What is Aaron Boone's salary? Everything to know about Yankees manager's new reported contract making him one of MLB's highest-paid managers

Aaron Boone is the current manager of the New York Yankees, has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. Both Boone and the Yankees expressed interest in extending his contract, and they finalized the deal during spring training.

Ad

Managing the New York Yankees comes with immense pressure, and for Boone, this new contract adds to it. Jon Heyman is a writer for the New York Post, and he also works as an analyst for MLB Network.

On Feb. 27, Heyman published an article that gave some of the details that make Boone one of the highest-paid managers in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They bumped his pay this year to $4.5M and added two years at $5M and $5.5M, making it $15M over three years," Heyman reported

Ad

Trending

Heyman quickly noted that Boone has one of the toughest jobs in baseball, with every move scrutinized by New York media. He also explained how Boone's new contract just slightly adjusts money around.

"So about $10.5M over two years was added, moving him closer to the upper echelon of manager pay."

Boone has been the manager of the Yankees since the 2018 season and guided them to the World Series in 2024. He became a manager after a long playing career that spanned 13 seasons.

Ad

Aaron Boone Spoke About Future Before Deal Was Reached

Aaron Boone arrived at spring training with a few specific goals, one of which was securing his long-term contract. He wasn't shy about getting that message out there. Speaking with reporters on Feb. 15, Boone made it clear that he wasn't looking at any other organizations and supported the Yankees in their contract extension talks.

Ad

"I would echo the same thing. I hope we get it done. No place I'd rather be, obviously," Boone said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earning more money was a big reason for Boone to stay with the New York Yankees, but he also spoke about how much respect he had for the organization.

"Doing it with this team, with this organization, in front of this fan base. Hopefully we do get to the finish line with that. Certainly optimistic and hopeful of that now."

Now that the contract extension has been signed, Aaron Boone will focus on getting his team ready for another postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback