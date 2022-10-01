How much is Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run ball worth?

Aaron Judge's 61st homer took eight days to arrive after equaling Babe Ruth's record of 60 on September 20.

Judge created history in Toronto when he earned his 61st of the season, tying the all-time record held by Roger Maris in 1961. Sports memorabilia collection companies have estimated the value of the historic ball at $2 million. The moment came in the seventh inning with a shot through left field that went over the fence.

A Blue Jays fan reached ever so close to catching the ball that put Judge in esteemed company, falling narrowly short of him. However, the ball landed right next to Toronto assistant manager Matt Buschmann, with Zack Bregman swooping in to take the ball from their opponents.

However, the Yankees have a few more games in the regular season which poses the question - what will the 62nd homer be valued at? According to a few sources, the price of the ball could go as high as $2.5 million. The Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series on September 30, with potential history in the making.

Aaron Judge gifts historic 61st homer ball to mother Patty

A Tim Mayza sinker was slugged into the hosts' bullpen with Judge's mom Patty in attendance alongside Roger Maris' son. The 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays, will be fondly remembered in the Judge household as he etched his name in the record books.

However, Aaron Judge chose to gift the ball after the game to his mom, thanking her for her support throughout his career. He said:

“She’s been with me through it all. From the Little League days, getting me ready for school, taking me to my first couple of practices and games, being there for my first professional game. My debut, and now getting a chance to be here for this -- this is something special, and we’re not done yet.”

Judge has been chasing history after a stellar season with the Yankees

Aaron Judge was grateful to closer Jordan Romano, who passed it to Bregman after the game. The 30-year-old has gone from strength-to-strength since his debut in 2016. Now, "All-Rise" has a chance at scripting further history with the Yankees chasing a World Series title since 2009.

