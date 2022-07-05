"What the actual f*** is this" "This is why the game is dying" - MLB fans fed up with terrible officiating after botched calls in ninth inning of Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB is developing a serious officiating problem, with the latest round of fan outrage coming from the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers matchup. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with bases loaded in a tie game, the strike zone seemingly changed. With two pitches coming in outside the strike zone being called strikes, the batter was in a deficit he was unable to overcome.

Jomboy Media posted video of the blown calls to their Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs https://t.co/9fOB5zTPJ4

Once these bad calls begin to affect the outcome of the games, fans hold nothing back.

Rusty Shackleford @CameronTracy24 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs https://t.co/9fOB5zTPJ4 What the actual fuck is this twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… What the actual fuck is this twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

These calls make enjoying the game so much harder, because it is completely out of the control of all the players on the field. If these bad calls continue unchecked, people will begin to turn off the game and not come back.

Alec @Alec_Badenhop Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs https://t.co/9fOB5zTPJ4 This is why the game is dying twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… This is why the game is dying twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

The Milwaukee Brewers had a chance to end the game against the Chicago Cubs, but two bad calls made it exponentially more difficult. The baseball gods were just and the Milwaukee Brewers ended up winning in extra innings, but that does not absolve these bad calls.

MLB fans are tired of complaining about terrible calls from Umpires

Angels manager arguing with officials

Moments like this are seemingly becoming more and more common with no end in sight. After the game, fans should be talking about the brilliant plays and emotional moments, not controversial calls.

space.wax90 @SpaceWax90 @JomboyMedia This has been one of the worst seasons I’ve seen with the umpires and the calls. @JomboyMedia This has been one of the worst seasons I’ve seen with the umpires and the calls.

The MLB world just wants to see steps taken towards improving this situation, but as it appears none are coming, fans are frustrated.

Rusty Shackleford @CameronTracy24 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs You just can't have these first two calls in the 9th inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs https://t.co/9fOB5zTPJ4 What the actual fuck is this twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… What the actual fuck is this twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

While some are still astonished by these terrible calls, many have had enough and are looking for solutions. The concept of 'robot umps' with technology replacing the human element is the leading idea to imrove officiating.

Matt Millard @ballhardmillard @JomboyMedia Bring in the electronic strike zone. This stuff is just unacceptable. @JomboyMedia Bring in the electronic strike zone. This stuff is just unacceptable.

The largest issue that MLB fans face with these strike calls is their lack of consistency. If the umpire had been calling that pitch a strike all game, the batter would have known and likely swung on it. But since it had been a ball the entire game, the Milwaukee Brewers batter expected that to continue.

Many feel the MLB needs to institute some form of accountability that will have these umpires who make mistakes held accountable. Every player is judged for every performance they make, and a similar system should exist for umpires.

Maria Clara @MariaClara_1887 @JomboyMedia Does anything really happen to these umpires who make such bad calls? @JomboyMedia Does anything really happen to these umpires who make such bad calls?

Having to overcome bad officiating is an unfortunate part of the game. While there is likely no solution that would be perfect and please everybody, fans just want to see an effort made towards solving the problem.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far