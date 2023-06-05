What is Albert Pujols' new role in MLB? Cardinals legend to work with Rob Manfred in position shared by CC Sabathia

There are few players in baseball history as universally approved of as Albert Pujols. The recently retired slugger enjoyed one of the best playing careers in baseball history, but it appears that his time in the sport is not finished as he has been hired as a special assistant to the commissioner.

His special assistant role with the MLB will have a special focus on player relations with his home country of the Dominican Republic. Not only will Albert Pujols take on this role with the league, but he will also begin his career in front of the camera, as he is set to join the MLB Network as an analyst. He will take on a similar role that other legends such as David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez have in recent years.

MLB @MLB After a 22-year career, Albert Pujols is joining the league office as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner.



Welcome, Albert! After a 22-year career, Albert Pujols is joining the league office as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Welcome, Albert! https://t.co/RHWgZNSCO8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After a 22-year career, Albert Pujols is joining the league office as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Welcome, Albert!" - @MLB

The former slugger should thrive in his new role as he is one of the most beloved players of his generation. In a press release from Commissioner Rob Manfred, he emphasized Pujols' level of respect from players, fans, and those around baseball. “Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well."

Manfred went on to share St. Louis Cardinals legend's desire to help make a difference in communities across the globe. It should come as no surprise that Pujols was welcomed with open arms by the MLB given his track record and likeability.

Albert Pujols @PujolsFive Here we go! First game in the books.

Thank you Brendan Burke and Bob Walk for everything. Here we go! First game in the books. Thank you Brendan Burke and Bob Walk for everything. https://t.co/xR81qqioaS

"Here we go! First game in the books. Thank you Brendan Burke and Bob Walk for everything." - @PujolsFive

Albert Pujols will be another welcome addition to the broadcast booth, giving baseball fans another Hall of Fame perspective in the same way as Pedro Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz.

A brief look at Albert Pujols' historic MLB career

There is little that Pujols did not accomplish on the baseball diamond. An 11-time All-Star and 3-time MVP, the Dominican slugger is widely regarded as one of the best players to play the game. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Pujols spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers, winning the World Series twice with the Cardinals.

Last season, prior to his retirement, Albert made history by becoming only the fourth member of the MLB's illustrious 700-home run club, joining the likes of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Each NL Central team's best 2022 moment



Albert Pujols becomes the 4th member of the 700 home run club Each NL Central team's best 2022 momentAlbert Pujols becomes the 4th member of the 700 home run club https://t.co/8Oq1ynW9uR

"Each NL Central team's best 2022 moment. Albert Pujols becomes the 4th member of the 700 home run club" - @TalkinBaseball_

Poll : 0 votes