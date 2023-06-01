Barry Bonds Documentary: Release date, air time, cast, and more details explored

Streaming giant HBO announced that a documentary about polarizing MLB superstar Barry Bonds is in production. Arguably the greatest baseball player of all time, Bonds has found his accomplishments, records, and legacy tainted by his connection to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

While the door is reportedly open for Barry Bonds himself to appear in the film, there is no official word that he has decided whether or not to participate in the production. That being said, the documentary will be produced using archival footage throughout his dominant and tainted career in baseball.

Slated to direct the production is Keith McQuirter, whose previous works include Milwaukee 53206 and By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, for which he won an NAACP award for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary.

While the documentary is in the pre-production stage, the film will cover the entirety of Barry Bonds' life. It will present his childhood growing up with his All-Star father Bobby Bonds, to his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, to his home run record-breaking season.

Here's what we know about HBO's upcoming Barry Bonds documentary

According to the official release of the film, "The filmmakers will include a diverse cast of influential figures from Bonds' life and career." There is no word yet about who will make an appearance in the documentary. However, given Bonds' public persona and controversies during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, it will be interesting to see who comes forward.

From his race for the home run crown to his run-ins with the media, as well as his ties to the BALCO steroid scandal, there is a chance that this may be one of the biggest sports documentaries of all time.

There is no official date for the release of the documentary or its run time, however, given that the production includes the producers of O.J.: Made in America and The Last Dance, it will likely be a multi-episode series.

