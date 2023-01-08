Victor Conte, in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail, admitted that Alex Rodriguez was looking for a performance-enhancing drug. Conte opened up about what the former Yankee player has requested of him.

"Rodriguez was looking for products that would give him a legal edge, but that the Yankee didn't want their transactions to become public knowledge." said Conte

Victor Conte revealed that the former Yankees shortstop had visited him with Bill Romanowski. Romanowski, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, was the one who introduced Rodriguez to Conte. Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez went to Conte to get an edge to improve himself so he could do better during games, he said in the interview.

Conte went to prison in 2005 because of the BALCO scandal, and Romanowski admitted to using steroids and human growth hormones. In the BALCO scandal, Conte was the one who supplied the drugs to athletes.

However, Victor Conte disclosed that Rodriguez had come to him only to get legal over-the-counter drugs in order to enhance his performance. Although they did talk about hypothetically using banned substances, there was no actual transaction for it.

When Alex Rodriguez was afraid to be seen with Victor Corte

All MLB fans are aware of the steroid scandal that gained attention in 2005. From Olympic athletes to NFL players, players from all sports were guaranteed to be involved in the drug scandal. MLB players were some of them.

Alex Rodriguez was also found guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs. It was later revealed that Rodriguez had gone to Victor Conte to get some legal performance-enhancing substances.

"If the media knew I was talking to you, that would be bad," Veronica Conte remembered Rodriguez saying. "We both have these histories. He was basically saying, 'I can't have any trace of Victor Conte.' "

Rodriguez went to Victor Conte with Bill Romanowski and he was afraid of getting found out by the media. The former Yankees player knew rumors of steroid intake were getting spread during that time. He was aware of the repercussions of getting caught visiting BALCO.

Alex Rodriguez specifically made certain that Romanowski had scouted the area and made sure that no one was around. Only then did he meet with the founder of BALCO.

However, Rodriguez ended up dealing with Biogenesis of America at the time and then getting implicated in the biggest doping scandal in MLB history. Alex Rodriguez might not have gotten the performance-enhancers from Conte, but he still ended up getting caught taking it from someone else.

