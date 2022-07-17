5 NFL players who were banned for using steroids featuring DeAndre Hopkins

The game of football is a violent one.

The constant car crash-like collisions, the physical play on both ends of the field, and the broken bones that ensue are all a direct result of football. In the NFL, the game is played at the highest level. The players are bigger, faster, stronger, and in most cases, a whole lot meaner.

In an effort to negate some of the physical disadvantages that they face, some NFL players become desperate for an edge. As their bodies reach their limits, following their grueling and arduous workouts, certain NFL players turn to performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) for assistance.

While it may have given them an incomprehensible edge, in most cases, those very players were busted red-handed. Forced to deal with the shame that’s associated with their drug use, those players were banned from the NFL for a period of time.

With that said, which players were caught with their hands in the cookie jar and busted for using PEDs? We’ll let the cat out of the bag, just keep reading.

Will Fuller

Will Fuller’s career was a bitter disappointment.

Initially, the Houston Texans believed Fuller would rise to the top of the wide receiver charts after nabbing him with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Fuller, however, produced less than stellar results through his first few seasons. His-once bright NFL future dimmed considerably.

In 2020, however, Fuller seemingly figured things out. Through 11 games, he found himself among the league leaders with 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. With each passing game, Houston brass members continually patted themselves on the back for having patience and faith in their now-blooming receiver.

Nevertheless, the superlatives that were used to describe Fuller’s season were, ultimately, taken away following his PED suspension. Although it’s unclear what Miller ingested, the immensely talented receiver was forced to miss six games.

To his credit, Fuller openly admitted to taking a banned substance. But he also revealed that he did so under the guidance of a medical professional who instructed him to do so.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins' talent was clear to anyone who took the time to watch him play.

Seemingly every Sunday, the otherworldly receiver would strut onto the field and run past his defenders before catching a perfectly placed ball over the outstretched arms of two opposing players.

Simply put, Hopkins was considered, by many, to be the best wide receiver the NFL had to offer. While his praises were sung on a consistent basis, the football world was stunned when it was revealed that he had tested positive for PEDs in 2021.

In the midst of having another wonderful season, Hopkins was busted for using the drug ostarine. Not approved by the FDA in any capacity, ostarine helps in muscle growth.

Bemused by the results, Hopkins accepted his six-game suspension. While doing so, Hopkins continued to claim his innocence. Regardless of his bellyaching over the test results, Hopkins was forced to miss several games in the 2021 season, including the postseason. With the 2022 league year approaching, Hopkins will attempt to put his positive drug test behind him and reinvigorate his career.

Bill Romanowski

Bill Romanowski played the game of football with innate rage and raw emotion. Although most players invoked a similar mindset, Romanowski was simply off his rocker.

As a member of the Oakland Raiders, Romanowski routinely got into physical confrontations. In one particular instance, Romanowski landed a crushing blow on teammate Marcus Williams. Williams, in turn, was forced to retire. Many, including Williams, were under the belief that Romanowski suffered from roid rage.

Unlike most, Romanowski admitted to using THG, an anabolic steroid. The former linebacker wasn’t the only player who was busted for using banned substances, thanks to the BALCO scandal in 2003. Still, regardless of Romanowski admitting to using the drug, he didn't view the banned substance as a major contributor to his career success.

Patrick Peterson

Opposing wide receivers breathed deeply whenever Patrick Peterson took the field.

The all-world cornerback had garnered a reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. His overall numbers backed him.

From 2011 to 2018, Peterson was named to eight consecutive Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. In 2019, however, everything would change. Peterson was forced to miss the first six games because of his PED suspension. It was the first time in his Hall of Fame-bound career that he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. This is because players who are suspended due to PED usage are ineligible to make either squad.

Since his embarrassing ordeal, Peterson hasn’t been the same. He’s yet to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. Also, Peterson’s overall impact on the game has waned considerably.

Brian Cushing

In most instances, NFL players who’ve tested positive for PEDs spend the duration of their careers keeping their hands clean. In the case of Brian Cushing, though, the former defensive star is a multiple-time offender.

In Cushing’s first year in the league, he wrecked opposing offenses, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the process. His name, however, was quickly sullied due to a positive PED test that saw him suspended for four games.

After successfully rebuilding his image, Cushing was, once again, busted in 2017. This time, Cushing was given a more severe punishment as he was forced to miss 10 games.

Cushing, like a good soldier, did his time without making a peep. Once he returned in 2018, his play eroded significantly. Unwilling to, once again, grind his way back to the top of his game, Cushing retired from the NFL after playing in just five games that season.

