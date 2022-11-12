"What an amazing story this guy is" "Went from being the expected backup to becoming an All-Star and a Platinum Glove winner" - Yankees fans pay tribute to All-Star Jose Trevino after catcher becomes first Yankee to win Platinum Glove

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was announced as the American League Platinum Glove winner for 2022. Trevino had a breakout season with the Yankees and solidified his place on the club's roster after a spectacular year.

For Jose Trevino, this has been a dream debut season with the Yankees. The 29-year-old catcher won his first Platinum Glove and was also selected to his first-ever All-Star game. The organization wasn't sure what to expect when acquiring Trevino, but he has exceeded expectations during his short spell in New York.

The prestigious Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards are handed out once a year to the top defensive players in each league. Nolan Arenado was named as the National League winner for 2022.

Friday was a special day for the Yankees' All-Star catcher, who has hit the ground running in New York. MLB fans are excited to see this real-life Cinderella story play out. Trevino was projected to be the third catcher at spring training but has slingshot his way up the ladder.

BigRalph162 @BRalph162 @Yankees @HipHipJose5 🏽 🏽..IMO he’s Cashman’s best trade to date!! @RawlingsSports what an amazing story this guy is🏽..IMO he’s Cashman’s best trade to date!! @Yankees @HipHipJose5 @RawlingsSports what an amazing story this guy is👏🏽👏🏽..IMO he’s Cashman’s best trade to date!!

Jose Trevino's story is an interesting one. He previously played four seasons with the Texas Rangers, where he spent the majority of the time in the minor leagues. He played in only 156 MLB games in four seasons before being traded to the Yankees in April.

Trevino arrived as the third catcher on the roster. Many had him listed behind Ben Rortvedt, who has been out due to injury. Trevino was brought in for his defensive abilities and eventually earned Aaron Boone's trust behind the plate. He has developed into a valuable asset on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.

During the topsy-turvy 2022 season, Trevino was a standout player for the club, especially in the early half of the season. He finished with a .248/.283/.388 slash line and a .671 OPS. He also contributed 11 home runs and 43 RBIs to an already powerful Yankees offense.

Matthew Berry @icemasterberry @Yankees @MLB @HipHipJose5 🏻 @RawlingsSports Jose had a tremendous season and deserves this recognition! Him being a true Yankee fan makes it even better @Yankees @MLB @HipHipJose5 @RawlingsSports Jose had a tremendous season and deserves this recognition! Him being a true Yankee fan makes it even better 🙌🏻

Trevino was surprised to learn that he had been selected for the All-Star Game in July. The news came as a surprise. This season, the Yankees had six All-Star selections: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Clay Holmes, Jose Trevino, and Giancarlo Stanton.

After this latest accomplishment, Yankees fans paid tribute to Jose Trevino. It was a memorable year for the catcher from Texas, who was finally able to break through. He now holds the distinguished honor of being the first Yankees to win the Platinum Glove.

