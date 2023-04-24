What is Andrew McCutchen's net worth? Former Pittsburgh Pirates MVP's wealth from contracts and endorsements explored

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen is a popular outfielder. Here's all you need to know about the net worth and wealth of the former MVP for the team.

Andrew McCutchen has a net worth of $30 million as of 2023. The 36-year-old signed a lot of contracts with a lot of clubs throughout his career.

McCutchen started his career by playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009. He signed a contract of $51.5 million with a $14.75 million club option. He wished to stay with the Pirates for the rest of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he was traded to many other teams, including the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He later signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for $50 million with $15 million club option and $3 million buyout options.

His endorsement deals include T-Mobile, New Era Caps, Marucci Bats, and Hunt Auctions. All these contracts and endorsements have helped Andrew McCutchen acquire his net worth of $30 million.

Andrew McCutchen will be able to play for many more years and develop a lot more net worth in his career. The Pittsburgh Pirates team will help him achieve more net worth in his career.

Andrew McCutchen's MLB performance

Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants game

Andrew McCutchen is one of the best players on the Pittsburgh Pirates team. He has slowly built his career around them and continues to play for the team to this date. He is also a former MVP for the team and has proved his worth to the team many times.

McCutchen has developed a batting average of .277 with 1,966 hits. He has also scored 291 home runs and batted in 1,011 runs. Furthermore, he also has 208 stolen bases to his credit. He is expected to further develop his career and net worth alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates team.

Poll : 0 votes