"What an awful manager" "His fault for challenging a dumba** play" - New York Yankees fans refute manager Aaron Boone's on-field feud with the umpire; Yankees skipper leads the MLB with 7 ejections

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from the game against the Tampa Bay Rays following a passionate conversation. The issue arose when Boone attempted to call a challenge for catcher interference, only to be informed he already used the challenge. This seemingly came as a surprise to Boone, who did not think he had officially called for the previous challenge.

The conversation with the umpires escalated quickly. A video of the argument and subsequent ejection was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Boone gets ejected arguing a catchers interference call



He was upset that he couldn't challenge it because the umps thought he challenged a play earlier that he said he didn't intend to Boone gets ejected arguing a catchers interference callHe was upset that he couldn't challenge it because the umps thought he challenged a play earlier that he said he didn't intend to https://t.co/YTgU7veAXE

While this might simply be a misunderstanding, many New York Yankees fans believe Aaron Boone knew what he was doing. Since the first play that was challenged turned out as a negative for the Yankees, it is possible he feigned ignorance.

Colts Thoughts @ThoughtsColts @TalkinYanks Well he did challenge it so… his fault for challenging a dumbass play @TalkinYanks Well he did challenge it so… his fault for challenging a dumbass play

Boone has made this a common occurrence this season, as he now leads the MLB with seven ejections. The occasional ejection is understandable for a good manager, but leading the league in ejections is more difficult to defend.

Adam @adam_cg @TalkinYanks Boone being upset at the umpires because he screwed up at his job yet again is just classic. @TalkinYanks Boone being upset at the umpires because he screwed up at his job yet again is just classic.

As the New York Yankees' deteriotation continues, this is yet another mark against their manager.

Razzball @Razzball @JeffPassan Boone should be ejected from the manager job @JeffPassan Boone should be ejected from the manager job

With one of the worst records in baseball since the trade deadline, the Yankees' decline is being celebrated in some corners of MLB Twitter.

This moment could go toward inspiring the down-trodden team. It might even be a turning point for the season. Though that is a very optimistic view on the ultimate result of this situation.

Art Vandelay @VandelayInc28 @TalkinYanks Say what you want about Boone, but this man has the most hilarious and epic ejections. @TalkinYanks Say what you want about Boone, but this man has the most hilarious and epic ejections.

Aaron Boone's job is to lead the New York Yankees to as many wins as possible. The same fans that were praising him just a few months ago are now some of his harshest critics. That is the effect that consistent losing does to a fanbase as passionate as Yankees fans.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @TalkinYanks It’s one thing to lose the clubhouse, it’s another to mismanage the lineup and it’s beyond fireable to just forget the rules and cost the team because of it @TalkinYanks It’s one thing to lose the clubhouse, it’s another to mismanage the lineup and it’s beyond fireable to just forget the rules and cost the team because of it

The amount of ejections Aaron Boone has had is a good indicator of the amount of frustration he must be feeling during games.

With the postseason fast approaching, Boone will need to lead his team through trials and tribulations.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Boone need to find a way to improve

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Going into the playoffs while slumping is a sure-fire way to be eliminated early. With the talent this Yankees team has, they should be challenging for a championship. Instead, they will have to fight hard to win a series.

If Aaron Boone is able to rally his team and get them back to tip-top form, they will be nearly unbeatable. The true test for Boone and his team will be getting to that point.

Edited by Windy Goodloe