What is the best pitching animation in MLB The Show 23? Style recommendations to ensure best delivery

In MLB The Show 23, the slightest edge could be the difference between a victory or a defeat. From types of pitch, controller grips, and pitching animations, if gamers are able to get the upper hand on their opponents, they will take it.

When it comes to pitching animations, there is one that dominates the rest: the submarine style. Also known as a side-arm, the submarine pitch gives gamers an advantage over their opponents. While pitchers such as Luis Garcia and Nestor Cortes Jr. have unique deliveries, there is no pitching style that compares to the submarine.

Tyler @tyler34141 Cap players need taken out of mlb the show diamond dynasty, I shouldn’t have to face a submarine pitcher with a pitch repertoire that these guys have, it’s actually ridiculous Cap players need taken out of mlb the show diamond dynasty, I shouldn’t have to face a submarine pitcher with a pitch repertoire that these guys have, it’s actually ridiculous

While submarine pitchers are an advantage, one reason for that advantage is the fact that they are so uncommon. In MLB The Show 23, there are technically only three pitchers that are true submarine pitchers. Some may argue that Ryan Thompson of the Tampa Bay Rays is a submarine pitcher, however, others argue that he is a side-arm pitcher.

A look at the three submarine pitchers in MLB The Show 23

There are three true submarine pitchers in the video game that many players of Diamond Dynasty mode covet. Adam Cimber of the Toronto Blue Jays, Gregory Wyatt Mill of the Boston Red Sox and Tyler Rogers of the San Francisco Giants.

Cut4 @Cut4 adam cimber delivery appreciation post adam cimber delivery appreciation post https://t.co/pCdQyCYmaC

The pitching arm plays a major deal in how well submarine pitchers work in The Show 23. A right-hand pitcher can easily make things difficult for a right-hand batter, and the same goes for left-handed users.

The uniqueness and rarity of the submarine pitching animation make it the best delivery while playing the baseball video game. To quote Jonah Hill from the movie Moneyball while talking about Oakland Athletics pitcher Chad Bradford.

"Billy, this is Chad Bradford. He's a relief pitcher. He is one of the most undervalued players in baseball. His defect is that he throws funny."

