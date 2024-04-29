What is the best pitching animation in MLB The Show 24? Style recommendations to ensure best delivery

In MLB The Show 24, your players can be anything they want. That includes a pitcher with a unique windup, delivery and throwing style. With this latest version, there are more options than ever before. You can emulate pitchers from years' past and present as well as create your own windup that no one has used before. Whatever the choice is, it's yours.

Some of them perform better than others. For example, a slow and drawn-out delivery may be undesirable since it is easy to steal. If you are left-handed, you may not want to use a certain delivery style, and vice versa. These are the best ones to use.

Best pitching animations in MLB The Show 24

The best pitching animation for MLB The Show 24 is Gerrit Cole. To pitch like the best in the world, you can begin by emulating his throwing motion. Of course, it has no actual effect on your pitching skill, but it's fun to have confidence like that.

On the same note, you can use players like Justin Verlander and:

Corbin Burnes

Josh Hader

Tyler Glasnow

Deivi Garcia

Robie Ray

Zack Wheeler

Many of these animations are similar, but for some variety and uniqueness, try pitching like Trent Thornton, Clayton Kershaw, Aroldis Chapman, Shane Baz, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Hudson, Robbie Ray or Aaron Nola.

Try using Aaron Nola's pitching windup in MLB The Show 24

Please note that while Nestor Cortes has a windup you can use, you cannot use the random, silly throws he pulls out in games. His normal delivery is what you will get.

It's no secret that historic players had more detailed deliveries. They were also a lot more creative. For that reason, it can be a lot of fun to equip the Rollie Fingers animation. If not, you can also try Satchel Paige or:

Whitey Ford

Bob Gibson

Rich Gossage

Randy Johnson

Juan Marichal

Dontrelle Willis

Babe Ruth

Ruth, Willis, and Marichal, in particular, are quite fun. This does not change how well you can pitch, but it does impact how you play MLB The Show 24.

