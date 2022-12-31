What was the cause of Roberto Clemente's death?

On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente, then 38 years old, died in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rico while en route to Nicaragua to help earthquake victims.

With precisely 3,000 hits, four National League hitting crowns, 12 gold gloves, an MVP award, two World Series championships and 15 All-Star appearances, he was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973.

NBC News @NBCNews



“The name Roberto Clemente is something that fills us with passion and admiration." 50 years after his death, Roberto Clemente, the skillful outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America.“The name Roberto Clemente is something that fills us with passion and admiration." nbcnews.to/3Wo4ZeS 50 years after his death, Roberto Clemente, the skillful outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America. “The name Roberto Clemente is something that fills us with passion and admiration." nbcnews.to/3Wo4ZeS

"50 years after his death, Roberto Clemente, the skillful outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates, remains one of the most revered figures in Puerto Rico and Latin America," NBCNews tweeted.

The baseball icon spoke out openly against the racism he encountered as a Black Latino during a career that coincided with the civil rights movement and was enthusiastic about his Puerto Rican ancestry.

After Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in sports, Clemente entered the major leagues, but he was unprepared for the challenges he would encounter after he departed Puerto Rico.

When the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Roberto Clemente from the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1954 Rule 5 draft, there were 90.7% white players in the MLB. Latino athletes made up 3.7%, while African Americans made up 5.6%.

After games, Black players couldn't dine in the same restaurants as their white colleagues and frequently had to wait for meals to be carried back to them on the bus when Clemente reported for spring training in Florida.

Roberto Clemente is a legend

When Puerto Ricans sing the name Roberto Clemente, they want the world to recognize their culture, pride and solidarity. For them, Clemente embodies everything that makes a Puerto Rican truly unique. His name appears in their songs, and schoolchildren are taught about his life story. Many Latino baseball players have his portrait in their homes.

props.cash @propsdotcash



50 year anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s death 50 year anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s death 🙏🐐 https://t.co/2ZF20j88U3

"50 year anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s death," propsdotcash tweeted

Clemente was aware of the power of his voice, which he frequently employed in his native Spanish to protest racism. His remarks were rendered in shaky English. His arrogance and manner were frequently misinterpreted. But he will forever remain a legend of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes