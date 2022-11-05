What channel is Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Game 6 on today? TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

The Philadelphia Phillies will be returning to Houston tonight to take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. This will be the first elimination game that the two teams have seen this season, so everything is on the line.

The Phillies turned heads when they clinched Game 1 of the series thanks to an extra inning jack from catcher JT Realmuto. Many were thinking that the NL Wild Card Phillies were poised to beat the team with the best record in the American League this season.

But in Game 2, the Astros showed why they are a team that needs to be taken seriously. Although Phillies ace Zach Wheeler took the mound, the Houston Astros rallied for a 5-run inning that chased Wheeler out of the game after only 5 innings. The Astros won the Game 5-2.

Game 3 was a different story yet again. This time, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was hit around for a World Series record 5 home runs by Phillies hitters. Among those getting in on the action were Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh.

Although after Game 3, many were thinking the Phillies were poised to take the series, the Houston Astros came storming back. After a 5-run 5th inning capped off by a 2-run double from Alex Bregman, the Astros stormed to a 5-0 victory. Dusty Baker's Astros were also able to hang on to a 3-2 win to claim a 3-2 series lead.

Hence, the stage is set for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Ballpark in Houston. You may be wondering where you can catch the action.

For viewers in the United States, all the games in the World Series are airing exclusively on FOX Sports. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 ET, which is 7:03 pm local time in Houston.

For viewers outside the United States or those who prefer to stream, FuboTV is available, however, subscriptions operate on a monthly basis, and cost $49.99.

Houston Astros will hope to win the World Series at home

Believe it or not, the World Series has not been won in front of home fans since the Boston Red Sox hoisted the title in 2013. Tonight, millions will tune in in hopes of perhaps seeing the Houston Astros win the World Series in front of droves of adoring fans at Minute Maid Park.

