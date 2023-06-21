What is the Cincinnati Reds longest winning streak ever? Team chasing history amid undefeated run

The Cincinnati Reds have turned into one of the hottest teams in all of baseball. They're riding the coattails of young, exciting players like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, and T.J. Friedl.

More recently, they added veteran Joey Votto back to the lineup. Vottos had his season cut short last year as he had shoulder surgery in August. He couldn't start rehab until April, causing him to miss the first chunk of the season. In his first game back on Monday, he blasted a home run.

Everything's looking up for the Reds, who many weren't high on coming into the season. They're now on an eleven-game winning streak and leading the National League Central.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Cincinnati #Reds win their 11th consecutive game, something the Big Red Machine never accomplished, and with two more victories, it will be their longest since 1899 in the history of this proud franchise. The Cincinnati #Reds win their 11th consecutive game, something the Big Red Machine never accomplished, and with two more victories, it will be their longest since 1899 in the history of this proud franchise.

If the Reds can win two more games and reach a 13-game winning streak, they'll do something they haven't done since 1899. This team has the chance to make history, and the fanbase couldn't be more excited.

Elly De La Cruz has been incredible for the Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds

While leading the division by two games over the Milwaukee Brewers, many still aren't sold on the Cincinnati Reds. They believe they're just on a hot streak that will eventually come to a close, and they'll cool off.

Those teams didn't have the talent that this team does. Elly De La Cruz's arrival has been a sparkplug for this team. His five-tool abilities have translated well into the major leagues. In 13 games, he's hitting .308/.379/.519 with two home runs and six stolen bases. For somebody coming into the league with so much hype surrounding his name, he's looked like an MLB veteran.

@ellylacocoa18 The timeline needed more Elly De La Cruz content. The timeline needed more Elly De La Cruz content. @ellylacocoa18 https://t.co/eA7iEUn1DW

Pair the young talent with a veteran like Joey Votto, who can help the younger players when they feel down. This team has the ingredients to keep up this pace of play for the rest of the season.

