What did Clayton Kershaw announce? Dodgers star shares interesting relaunch news amid recent controversy

Clayton Kershaw, the star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers recently announced that the team is organizing the relaunch of the Christian Faith and Family Day Event in 2023. The event is stated to be held on July 30.

Clayton Kershaw took to social media to state the following:

"Excited to announce the relaunch of the Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30. More details to come. But we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30." (via abc7.com).

This was followed by another tweet from the Los Angeles Dodgers which stated:

"Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be a part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details."

Notably, the faith-based event was last held in 2019 before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to carry out the event without landing in any more controversies as they did with the recent Pride Night event.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Pride Night Controversy

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing controversy due to inviting, disinviting, and reinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently facing the controversy of Pride Night. The whole incident unfolded when the Dodgers invited, canceled, and later re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its Pride Night celebration on June 16.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of mostly men that dress up as nuns. They are a charity, protest and performance group formed in 1979. The team was initially supposed to honor its Los Angeles Chapter on Pride Night. Nevertheless, the team offended the strong feelings of some people. This included some backlash from conservative Roman Catholics and politicians who criticized the group for mocking nuns and the Christian faith. This led to the Dodgers disinviting them from the list of Pride Night Honorees.

However, the Dodgers faced strong backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately had to issue an apology and reinvite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its event on June 16. The team finally stated that the Sisters have accepted their invitation.

The Dodgers are expected to avoid any further controversies as they look forward to both Pride Night on June 16, 2023, and Christian Faith and Family Day Event on July 30, 2023.

