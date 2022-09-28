"What a complete waste of 2 years" "This is a better feeling than winning the World Series" - Chicago White Sox fans react to report that Tony La Russa will not return as manager in 2023

The Chicago White Sox will reportedly not be bringing Tony La Russa back to manage the team for the 2023 season. This is a decision that White Sox fans believe is long overdue, as the team has failed to live up to expectations during his tenure. La Russa is a Hall of Fame manager, but this part of his career was disappointing when compared to the rest of it.

Tony La Russa has been away from the Chicago White Sox since August 31, due to undisclosed medical concerns.

Dan Bernstein made a report on the manager's future, stating that due to health concerns, La Russa will not be with the team going forward.

Dan Bernstein



This is correct. Most Sox fans will get their wish and TLR will not be managing next year. It is very unlikely Cairo gets the job. I know of no other planned front office moves.

Many White Sox fans were quick to send well wishes to Tony La Russa, regardless of how they felt about his departure from the MLB.

Wishing La Russa a healthy recovery. Baseball wise him being replaced was an absolute must in the off-season

Health should always come first in matters such as these, and is the priority ahead of baseball.

Hope Tony will be alright health wise, but parting ways had to happen. Glad we will finally be able to close the book on this miserable failure of a season and move forward.

Looking at this purely from a baseball perspective, Chicago White Sox fans are thrilled about the change in management. The team has a plethora of talented players on the roster that the team cannot seem to capitalize on. With a new manager at the helm, the hope is that they can become a playoff team as early as 2023.

This is a better feeling than winning the World Series

There is a persistent sense of lost time among White Sox fans. When La Russa came out of retirement to take over the team in 2021, they were a top team in the AL Central. Now, two seasons into his tenure, they find themselves far outside of the playoffs.

What a complete waste of 2 years in a competitive window.

It's hard to celebrate what should have never happened in the first place. And how much irreparable damage it caused to this "competitive window"

The Chicago White Sox and their fans had certainly hoped for better when Tony La Russa joined them. Now, as the team fights to get above .500 with an interim manager, fans look back on the hire with regret.

This was handled so poorly. what a mess.

The Tony La Russa era in Chicago has reportedly come to an end, leaving an opening at manager for the historic franchise.

With the right manager, the Chicago White Sox could be contenders in 2023

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have a very strong core of players that, with the right coach, could be a playoff team. Stars like Dylan Cease, Jose Abreu, and Tim Anderson are capable of being great players on a great team. Even with all the injury issues and questionable management, the team is second in the division, behind the Cleveland Guardians.

If they are able to find the perfect fit for the reportedly vacant managerial position, expect to see the White Sox playing meaningful games in October.

