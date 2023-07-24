What constitutes a save in MLB? Details of crucial pitching feat explained

Ryan Presley of the Houston Astros compiled a hitless inning to earn a save in a 6-4 MLB victory against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. While the term is straightforward for ardent baseball fans, we explore the stipulations for a save to be credited to a pitcher.

Relief pitchers became prominent in the 70s and play a crucial role in the modern MLB era. They are introduced in the game during pressure situations to ensure the team's victory.

When a relief pitcher enters the fray with their team already leading the game, they are awarded the save in the scenario of the team's victory. However, there are a few stipulations governing saves in the game.

A relief pitcher can earn a save under three circumstances. Firstly, the pitcher would be due a save if they enter the game with their team leading by not more than three runs. However, the said pitcher must pitch at least one inning in the game.

Secondly, if a relief pitcher enters the game with the tying run in one of three places: the on-deck circle, the bases, or the at-bat, they will be credited a save after their side's victory.

Lastly, a relief pitcher can earn a save if they pitch three innings and the team wins the game. In all three scenarios, the relief pitcher must record the final out of the game with their team winning.

For the uninitiated, a save is marginally different than a hold. A relief pitcher will be credited a hold if they fulfill all the aforementioned criteria, barring the final out of the game. A pitcher cannot receive a save and a hold in the same game.

The pitchers with the most saves in MLB history

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera holds the record for most saves in MLB history. The Yankees icon represented the franchise for 19 seasons, registering a staggering 652 saves.

He is a thirteen-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion. One of the most dominant and consistent relievers in the game, Rivera saved at least 25 games in 15 consecutive seasons, an MLB record.

Former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman is second on the list with 601 career saves, the only other pitcher than Rivera with more than 600 saves in MLB history. He was the first player to register 500 and 600 saves in the major leagues before his tally of saves was eclipsed by the former Yankees reliever.

