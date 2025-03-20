"What a d***" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin jokingly reacts after ex-Cardinals pitcher gets real about his MLB future

Former St. Louis Cardinals ace Lance Lynn has not been able to attract any major league teams during his free agency this offseason. Despite that, the pitcher remains adamant about not taking the veteran minimum to stay active in the league.

Ad

The two-time All-Star's performance has declined over the years. Last year, he made 23 appearances, pitching to a 3.84 ERA while going 7-4. The year prior, distributing time between the Dodgers and White Sox, he stitched an ERA of 4.36 and 6.47, respectively.

With such performance, major league teams may not want to shed a lot of money on the 37-year-old. As such, Lynn is happy staying home rather than taking a devalued salary. During Tuesday's "Dymin in Rough" podcast with his wife Dymin, Lynn said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm at the point in my career where I don't need to play. I play because I want to, and if the money's not worth it, I'm not going to. Simple."

Upon hearing this, Dymin responded:

"What a d*ck. I'm just kidding."

Ad

Lynn further shared that had he been entering the league at 21, he would have taken the minimum contract, but now that he has established himself, he believes it's not worth his while. Dymin seemed to agree with Lynn as she said:

"Agreed and it sounds like a d**k thing to say, but it's also the truth."

Lance Lynn reveals his favorite Super Bowl snack with wife while predicting winner of the Big Game

Earlier in February, Lance Lynn and his wife Dymin spoke about the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Ad

Lynn picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, citing their advantageous run game. The pitcher said:

"If the Chiefs get out to an early lead, I think they've got a good chance to win. If the Eagles are able to control the ball and they get out to a lead, then with their running game, it's going to be interesting. It should be a good game."

Ad

While Lynn was focused on the game, his wife Dymin was more concerned about the snacks. She asked Lynn about his favorite Super Bowl snack. To which Lynn replied:

"I'm going to say I love my buffalo chicken dip."

Dymin couldn't agree more as she said:

"Me too. I love that stuff."

Lynn's prediction of it being a close game didn't turn true as the Eagles blew past the Chiefs 40-22 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback