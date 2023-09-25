What are the Diamondbacks' playoff chances in 2023? Exploring Arizona's path to the postseason with six games remaining

The Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff chances are still alive, but they took a major hit after their loss to the New York Yankees. As the club looks to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017, they now find themselves neck and neck with the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card standings.

"The Yankees scored three times in the eighth off reliever Kevin Ginkel and handed the Diamondbacks a heartbreaking 6-4 loss at Yankee Stadium, a key setback for a team still battling to secure a playoff spot." - @azcsports

However, while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs are tied for the second and third National League Wild Card spots, the Miami Marlins looming close behind. The Marlins sit one game behind both Arizona and Chicago, with six games remaining for all three clubs.

Although Arizona's loss to the New York Yankees on Monday was a blow to their postseason push, the club is still in a prime position to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The D-backs currently hold the tie-breaker over the Cubs if it comes down to that.

That being said, the threat of the Miami Marlins is real, as according to MLB Analyst for CBS Sports John Bollman has pointed out that the Marlins hold the tie-breaker over both Arizona and Chicago.

"The Marlins own the tiebreaker over BOTH the Cubs and Diamondbacks just 1 GB…So all they have to do is be tied with either now and theyll make the playoffs." - @JohnBollman11

A closer look at the postseason odds for the Arizona Diamondbacks following their loss to the New York Yankees

The loss to the New York Yankees could play a key factor in Arizona's push for the postseason. According to FanGraphs, prior to Monday's action against New York, Arizona had an 85% chance of reaching the postseason. Now, following the 6-4 defeat, the odds of the D-Backs clinching a Wild Card spot fell to 76.9%.

When it comes to the Chicago Cubs, their odds have shifted to 59.0%, whereas the Miami Marlins have moved to 55.8%. All three teams have six games remaining, so these numbers could shift dramatically over the upcoming week of games.