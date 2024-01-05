While the New York Mets have reportedly agreed to sign free-agent center fielder Harrison Bader, some fans are not happy with the addition. They believe Bader is past his best in his career.

The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds for the second half of last season after spending just over a year with the New York Yankees. Now, the Mets have agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal to add depth to their outfield, leaving fans disappointed with the move.

Harrison Bader was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2015 draft and made his major league debut for them in 2017, after over two years in the minors. He slowly made his way into the team's lineup over the next few years and went on to win a Golden Glove Award in 2021. After agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022, he was traded to the Yankees later that year.

Bader's time with the Yankees turned out to be a disappointment as the outfielder failed to make an impression. After just over a year with the Yankees, he was placed on waivers in August 2023. He was then signed off waivers by the Reds and became a free agent at the end of the season.

Now, the Mets have signed Bader to add depth to their outfield, but some fans are not happy with the addition, making their feelings clear over social media.

"What a disappointment," one fan tweeted.

"Total waste of money and roster spot," another tweeted.

MLB star Harrison Bader makes an appearance at the New York Rangers game

Just hours after the New York Mets reportedly agreed to sign Harrison Bader for the 2024 MLB season, the outfielder was spotted at an NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Park on Thursday evening.

While Bader started the offseason as the 18th best free agent available in the market, he has secured his place for next year's MLB season with the Mets. It remains to be seen whether he will fight for a place in the lineup as New York adds depth to the outfield with its new signing.

