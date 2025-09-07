  • home icon
  • "What a dumb*** for not even trying" - Dodgers fans take their frustrations out on Andy Pages as Jackson Holliday ruins Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hitter

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 02:55 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was on the verge of a rare MLB milestone in his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night as the Japanese pitcher went hitless through eight innings.

The Dodgers entered the contest on a four-game losing streak and needed some inspiration. Yamamoto provided that spark from the mound, holding the Orioles hitless across eight innings as the Dodgers lead 3-0 heading into the ninth.

Yamamoto was on the verge of the first no-hitter of the MLB season this year as he had Jackson Holliday at the plate with just one out to go in the contest. However, the Orioles shortstop got hold of the Japanese ace's 95 mph cutter to send it flying towards the right field wall for a solo home run, ending the no-hitter bid.

Dodgers fans were frustrated by the lack of effort from outfielder Andy Pages, who didn't make an attempt to catch the ball that barely got over the fence.

"IS PAGES DUMB?? Like seriously what a dumb*** for not even at least trying a little bit."
"Pages is pathetic literally cost him the perfect game how do you not make an attempt ?!??"
"Andy Pages is a disgrace to the game of baseball."
"What a terrible play by the right fielder at least try for it. Like my god that ball barely got out."
"Your pitcher has a no hitter going. At least try to make the catch. C’mon."
Despite his no-hitter bid ending in heartbreak, Yamamoto had a solid outing as he exited the game with 10 strikeouts, conceding one earned run on a hit across 8.2 innings.

Dodger squander Yoshinobu Yamamoto's best start in stunning Orioles loss

Things got from bad to worse for Dodgers fans as Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stellar game wasn't enough to end the reigning World Series winner's losing streak.

While Yamamoto exited the game with the Dodgers leading 3-1 and one out from securing a win, Blake Treinen issued an RBI walk to Colton Cowser to make it 3-2.

Tanner Scott was called out from the bullpen to finish the game, but he conceded a two-run single to Emmanuel Rivera as the Orioles walked it off to complete a stunning comeback and win 4-3.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
