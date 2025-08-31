The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds saw a bizarre incident after the infield fly ball rule was invoked. A routine one-out play turned into an inning-ending double play for the Reds and their starter, Andrew Abbott.In the first inning, Abbott gave up a single to Ivan Herrera, a double to Lars Nootbar and walked Willson Contreras to load the bases. Jordan Walker popped a flyball that landed almost beside the mound between the starter and the two converging Reds infielders.The infield fly ball rule immediately gets invoked at this point, which means Walker was called out. But there was visible confusion when Abbott passed the ball to catcher Jose Trevino, who induced a forced out at home plate. With a third base runner, Ivan Herrera was stranded. As his teammates advanced to second and third, he took the tag, turning it into a double play.However, as per the rule, if the runners had stayed put on their bases, that would have been the end of the play and the Cardinals could have continued their bases-loaded situation.Fans slammed not just the Cardinals and the Reds, but also the announcers who couldn't explain the running.&quot;The announcer didn't know either. He called the play a force out at home. What an embarrassment for everyone,&quot; a fan wrote.Joseph Gems @joeygemsLINK@JomboyMedia The announcer didn't know either. He called the play a force out at home. What an embarrassment for everyone.&quot;How do major league players, not understand the infield fly rule…..,&quot; another fan wrote.George Slater @JorgeGuapo22LINK@JomboyMedia How do major league players, not understand the infield fly rule…..&quot;Absolutely pathetic. Neither team knew the rule. MLB players are sad,&quot; a fan opined.BarryDylan @BarryDylanBasedLINK@JomboyMedia Absolutely pathetic. Neither team knew the rule. MLB players are sad.&quot;With all the other stupid rule changes, it is apparent that professional baseball has been in the process of being &quot;dumbed down&quot;..........,&quot; a fan said sarcastically.Todd Krieger @ToddKrieger1LINK@PitchingNinja With all the other stupid rule changes, it is apparent that professional baseball has been in the process of being &quot;dumbed down&quot;..........&quot;Been saying for years infielders should always not catch the ball when in this situation. almost always turns into double play,&quot; a fan said.John Womack @JWoGamecockLINK@PitchingNinja been saying for years infielders should always not catch the ball when in this situation. almost always turns into double play&quot;How are you in the majors and not know the rule?,&quot; another fan questioned.Mr. Rager @MrRager818LINK@PitchingNinja How are you in the majors and not know the rule?The infield fly rule was introduced by the MLB in 1895 to prevent infielders from forcing a double play with runners on in the event of a no-out or a one-out situation. The batter who hits the flyball is immediately declared out; however, because it is deemed a pop-up, runners do not tag to advance.Reds' Andrew Abbott accepts he didn't know the ruleAfter the game, Andrew Abbott, who has an 8-5 record with a 2.65 ERA this season and has been the Reds' ace, explained his stance, stating that he had no idea about the rule.&quot;I don’t know what happened,&quot; Abbott said. &quot;I don’t know the rule behind that or anything like that. Guys were just taking off running base to base.&quot;He completed 5.0 innings, earning 2 runs with 3 hits and 4 walks. The Reds lost 4-2 and dropped back to .500 PCT as a result.