What did Evan Gattis say on Twitter? Unraveling epic rant by ex-Astros player

Evan Gattis, a former catcher and designated hitter for the Houston Astros, took to Twitter on Monday night to address the sign-stealing scandal that rocked Major League Baseball. In a series of tweets, Gattis made some startling admissions and unleashed an epic rant that quickly went viral.

Gattis began his tweet by acknowledging that he had played a role in the Astros' sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season, when the team won the World Series. But Gattis didn't stop there. He went on to admit that he had also used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) during that season.

Evan Gattis' tweets sparked a huge reaction from baseball fans and media outlets alike. Some praised him for his honesty and willingness to speak out against cheating in the game, while others criticized him for his own involvement in the scandal.

It's worth noting that Gattis is not the only former Astros player to speak out about the team's sign-stealing practices. Mike Fiers, a pitcher who was on the Astros' roster in 2017, was the first player to publicly accuse the team of using a camera to steal signs. Other players, both current and former, have also shared their experiences of playing for the Astros during the scandal.

Design MLB @DesignMLB Today Evan Gattis:



- Confessed to doing PEDs

- Said that racism was an “important…social construct.”

- Answered fans questions about the Astros cheating scandal

- Admitted to being drunk and on drugs



I think it's safe to say that he needs help.

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB Evan Gattis is just openly admitting to taking steroids and cheating with the trash cans Evan Gattis is just openly admitting to taking steroids and cheating with the trash cans 😂😂😂 https://t.co/028khTGUno

Former Astros player Evan Gattis reignites the team's 2017 scandal

In the aftermath of the scandal, the Houston Astros were fined $5 million and stripped of draft picks, while the team's manager and general manager were both suspended for a year. The scandal has also led to calls for more transparency and accountability in MLB, and for a re-examination of the sport's culture of cheating.

Evan Gattis' tweets were a startling admission of his own involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, as well as an indictment of his former teammates. The fallout from the Astros' cheating scandal continues to reverberate throughout baseball, and it remains to be seen what the long-term effects will be on the sport and its players.

