"What a f**** baby" - MLB fans erupt over Jarred Duran’s profanity-laced outburst vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran didn't have the best of time at the plate during Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, and the frustration seemingly got the better of the All-Star.Trailing the Orioles 3-1 in the series decider, the Red Sox had a chance to claw back into the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Jarren Duran struck out on three pitches from Rico Garcia.As he walked back to the dugout, Duran lashed out at a fan and was seen saying:&quot;F*** you pu**y.&quot;Fans slammed Duran for his outburst.&quot;What a fucking baby. We could’ve traded him for Joe Ryan.&quot;Dorvid @DorvidGoldyLINKWhat a fuc***g baby. We could’ve traded him for Joe Ryan&quot;LMAO THIS GUYS SO TOUGH😂😂😂&quot;Jeff @jeff152390LINKLMAO THIS GUYS SO TOUGH😂😂😂&quot;Kid will never be the face of the Red Sox.&quot;Rueben Randle @MustardsportzLINKKid will never be the face of the Red SoxSome fans urged the Red Sox star to be more tolerant.&quot;Ngl I got a chuckle out of this but he needs to stop letting people get under his skin like that.&quot;Ryan Liney @RyanLineyLINKNgl I got a chuckle out of this but he needs to stop letting people get under his skin like that.&quot;In Jarren’s defense, maybe the heckler was a p*sssy who should indeed f*ck right off?&quot;Orwell’s Ghost @planterspunch7LINKIn Jarren’s defense, maybe the heckler was a p*sssy who should indeed f*ck right off?Jarren Duran went 0-for-4 on Tuesday as the Red Sox stranded runners on base in the eighth inning. Although the hosts had a late rally in the ninth, cutting the deficit to just a run after scoring two runs, the Orioles held on for a 4-3 win to sweep Boston after consecutive wins.