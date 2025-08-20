  • home icon
  • "What a f**** baby" - MLB fans erupt over Jarred Duran’s profanity-laced outburst vs. Orioles

"What a f**** baby" - MLB fans erupt over Jarred Duran’s profanity-laced outburst vs. Orioles

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 20, 2025 04:25 GMT
Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
MLB fans erupt over Jarred Duran’s profanity-laced outburst vs. Orioles - Source: Getty

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran didn't have the best of time at the plate during Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, and the frustration seemingly got the better of the All-Star.

Trailing the Orioles 3-1 in the series decider, the Red Sox had a chance to claw back into the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Jarren Duran struck out on three pitches from Rico Garcia.

As he walked back to the dugout, Duran lashed out at a fan and was seen saying:

"F*** you pu**y."
Fans slammed Duran for his outburst.

"What a fucking baby. We could’ve traded him for Joe Ryan."
"LMAO THIS GUYS SO TOUGH😂😂😂"
"Kid will never be the face of the Red Sox."
Some fans urged the Red Sox star to be more tolerant.

"Ngl I got a chuckle out of this but he needs to stop letting people get under his skin like that."
"In Jarren’s defense, maybe the heckler was a p*sssy who should indeed f*ck right off?"

Jarren Duran went 0-for-4 on Tuesday as the Red Sox stranded runners on base in the eighth inning. Although the hosts had a late rally in the ninth, cutting the deficit to just a run after scoring two runs, the Orioles held on for a 4-3 win to sweep Boston after consecutive wins.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
