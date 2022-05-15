"What the f**k is this? How does this get put through to air? This sucks" - Brian Kenny attempts to convince MLB Network hosts that Giancarlo Stanton is bad for New York Yankees, faces ridicule for his hot take

The New York Yankees have the best record in baseball. Giancarlo Stanton has been a huge part of their success, belting 10 home runs and 31 RBIs with a .300 batting average.

MLB Network analyst Brian Kenny is known for his bold takes, and his recent take may be his boldest and most idiotic one yet. Kenny tried to argue that New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is bad for the team.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees https://t.co/3yMYiojECa

"Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees" - @ Talkin' Yanks

This take got plenty of criticism from New York Yankees fans and analysts across the sport. Jomboy did not hold back in his critique of Kenny.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees Brian Kenny just spent an odd amount of time trying to convince people that Giancarlo Stanton might be bad for the Yankees https://t.co/3yMYiojECa What the fuck is this? How does this get put through to air? This sucks twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… What the fuck is this? How does this get put through to air? This sucks twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

"What the f**k is this? How does this get put through the air? This sucks" - @ Jomboy

This is one of the worst takes of all time. The Yankees would not be in the position they are without the star outfielder. It is disrespectful of Brian Kenny to even suggest such absurdity.

New York Yankees have new Bash Brothers in Stanton and Judge

Giancarlo Stanton (left) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate a win against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have two of the best power hitters in baseball, and this has many thinking back to some of the baseball's best power duos. With Stanton and Aaron Judge being both 6' 6" and 250+ pounds, one can only think of the Bash Brothers of Mark McGwire and Jose Conseco of the Oakland Athletics in the 80s and 90s.

The Yankees sluggers are both in the top three of the MLB home run race. Judge leads the league with 12 homers and Stanton has 10. Aaron Judge hit a bomb against the White Sox earlier this week.

"Pardon me. Are you Aaron Judge, sir?" - @ Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton belted a couple in Chicago this week. Here are the full highlights of the Yankees' blowout defeat of the White Sox.

Aaron Judge is on pace for a record-setting season. ESPN's Buster Olney tells us what he could do this season.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Aaron Judge's Bet On Himself update...

He's on pace to finish the year with:

137 runs

30 doubles

61 homers

137 RBI

He's got a .305/.376/.661 slash line Aaron Judge's Bet On Himself update... He's on pace to finish the year with:137 runs30 doubles61 homers137 RBIHe's got a .305/.376/.661 slash line

"Aaron Judge's Bet on Himself update... He's on pace to finish the year with: 137 runs, 30 doubles, 61 homers, 137 RBI, He's got a .305/.376/.661 slash line." - @ Buster Olney

The New York Yankees have multiple other power-hitters in their lineup. Anthony Rizzo has nine home runs as well and is a lefty power bat to compliment the two right-handed sluggers. Here are the three player stats so far this season.

Player Name HR, RBI, AVG/OBP/SLG/OPS WAR Aaron Judge 12 HR, 27 RBI, .306/.380/.653/1.032 1.9 Giancarlo Stanton 10 HR, 31 RBI, .300/.336/.567/.903 1.3 Anthony Rizzo 9 HR, 23 RBI, .233/.350/.526/.876 0.9

Overall, Brian Kenny made an awful take and should apologize for making people listen to that on MLB Network. Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best power-hitters in baseball and is a huge reason for the success of the Yankees.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt