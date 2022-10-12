"What a fraud" "Straight trash" - Houston Astros fans infuriated with Justin Verlander's poor performance in first playoff game against the Seattle Mariners 

Justin Verlander had an outing that he would like to forget against the Seattle Mariners. The ace only went four innings, giving up ten hits and six runs. He didn't look like he had all season long today.

He looked frustrated out on the mound and didn't have the command he usually does. The Seattle batters were able to attack him early and didn't allow him to get into a grove. This wasn't the start the AL Cy Young hopeful had in mind.

4 IP, 6 ER, 10 H, 3 SO, 1 BB, 81 P Justin Verlander today:4 IP, 6 ER, 10 H, 3 SO, 1 BB, 81 P https://t.co/gLM664WwTD

The Houston Astros were able to battle back despite Justin Verlander's poor performance on the mound today. They won the game 8-7 on a walk-off three-run home run off the bat of Yordan Alvarez.

Fans weren't pleased with Verlander's performance today though. They were furious that the ace came out and threw a dud to start off the playoffs for the Astros. Fans don't care how well he pitched in the regular season if he can't pitch in the playoffs.

"5.5 ERA in the World Series? Jesus what a fraud" one fan said.

"Out there like Ben Verlander. Straight trash" said another fan.

Some fans are pointing out how poor of a pitcher Justin Verlander is in the postseason. When the Astros were in the World Series in 2019, he went 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA against the Washington Nationals. He hasn't quite shown his regular-season dominance in the postseason.

The Houston Astros' rally despite Justin Verlander's poor outing is what this team is all about

The Houston Astros' rally in the ninth inning was incredible. The team is never out of the game no matter what the score is. They fight until the final out is made.

At no point in the game did the Astros have the lead until Yordan's walk-off home run. The Mariners quickly jumped on Justin Verlander, scoring six runs in just four innings.

Down 4 runs in the eighth inning, Alex Bregman cut the deficit in half with a two-run home run. Down to their final out in the ninth inning, Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run home run off Robbie Ray to steal the game for the Astros.

The team knows they are never out of the ballgame. Most teams would get down on themselves and move onto the next game, but that's what makes this team different. They have been in this position before and know what it takes to win in October.

The Astros know how good they are and that's what will make them tough to be in a five-game series.

