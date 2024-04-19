“What fun? We've been depressed since October 23rd” - Astros fans troll franchise for hilarious post after miserable start to the season

The Houston Astros’ recent attempt to celebrate their homestand activities on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked a wave of sarcastic reactions from fans, highlighting the disconnect between the team’s performance and their upbeat social media post. The Astros have had a terrible start to the 2024 MLB season. With a 6-14 record, they now find themselves at the bottom of the American League West, and their fans are far from pleased.

Expand Tweet

In their post, the Astros attempted to highlight the positive moments from the homestand, including the Silver Boot Series and Jackie Robinson Day, with a cheerful recap. However, this post came after a disappointing performance that included being swept by the Atlanta Braves, significantly dimming the spirits of their fanbase.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reaction from the Astros fans was harsh. One fan commented:

"What fun? We’ve been depressed since October 23rd." - Signaling the team’s Game 7 loss to the Texas Rangers in the 2023 ALCS.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many sarcastic remarks quickly caught traction among the fan community, leading to many comments expressing frustration and disappointment.

Frustration mainly comes from the Astros’ success since their World Series championship in 2017.

Astros fans, used to seeing their team at the top, are feeling the sting of this season’s early failures. Recent years’ successes have set high expectations, making the current poor performance hard to handle. Astros players like Alex Bregman have expressed their desire to turn the season around, but the reality seems to be far from that.

"Trolling the fanbase after a bad week is not good." - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Houston Astros head out on the road, they carry not just the hope of reversing their poor start but also the heavy burden of reconnecting with a disillusioned fanbase. At this point, the team’s efforts to spread positivity on social media seem to be out of touch with their current reality.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback