"What a game, holy s***!" "Now I can finally go to sleep!"- MLB world reacts to epic Chicago White Sox win over the Toronto Blue Jays in 12 innings

The Chicago White Sox came back multiple times to ultimately win a thriller over the Blue Jays by a score of 7-6. The White Sox are now back at .500 (33-33) after a wild game on the southside.

The Chicago White Sox are now just 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. This may be the spark that the White Sox need to turn their season around.

Josh Harrison walked things off for the team in the 12th inning.

"JOSH HARRISON! WALK IT OFF!"-@White Sox

This was a must-win for the White Sox as they had seemingly lost many games like these earlier in the season.

One fan said it was a great game.

The game ended close to midnight local time. What a long game!

One White Sox fan cried after the walk-off win.

Overall, the White Sox have now taken the first two games of the series as they look to get back into form. They will try to go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon.

Chicago White Sox defeat Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2

The Chicago White Sox once led the game by a score of 2-1 in the eighth inning before the Toronto Blue Jays erupted for three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays NOW PLAYING: Father Stretch My Hands NOW PLAYING: Father Stretch My Hands 🎶 https://t.co/UaKcgtwSiS

"NOW PLAYING: Father Stretch My Hands"-@Blue Jays

The White Sox then answered back with two runs with two outs in the ninth inning after a two-run single by Luis Robert. The game then went into extra innings tied at 4.

"NOT DONE YET!"-@White Sox

In the top of the 10th inning, the Blue Jays scratched across one run to take the lead back by a score of 5-4.

Going into the bottom of the 10th, the White Sox trailed 5-4 but answered back with a run to tie the game at 5.

Then, in the 11th inning, the Blue Jays scored another run to make it 6-5, but that would be all. Amazingly, the White Sox answered right back with another run to tie it back up at 6. This was truly a back-and-forth contest.

The game entered the 12th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays failed to score a run in the top half of the inning. The Chicago White Sox came up to bat, and Josh Harrison delivered in the clutch for his team to win the game.

The White Sox and Blue Jays play the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:10 PM EDT.

