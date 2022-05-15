"What the h**l is Jeter doing in a subway commercial" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Stephen Curry, Simone Biles, and Rob Gronkowski band together for a new commercial

Twitter users were in stitches after a Subway commercial featuring former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter aired on May 10. Along with Jeter, the new commercial also features Olympic medalist Simone Biles, NBA player Stephen Curry, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski. With the tagline "Eat Fresh Refresh," Simon Biles opens the commercial announcing that Subway is reintroducing its classic menu. Seconds later, Derek makes an entrance, saying the sweet onion steak teriyaki from the Subway classics menu has been given a new touch with dollops of sauce. Next, Stephen Curry asks NFL player Rob Gronkowski to add his two cents, but Rob forgets his lines.

Love to see it. So Derek Jeter is the new face of @SUBWAY ? 🤔Love to see it. So Derek Jeter is the new face of @SUBWAY? 🤔Love to see it. https://t.co/JRCtuSr6PM

Although the new Subway commercial features prominent faces, it missed making an impact, and that's entirely due to a lack of fun factor, a hook, and proper execution. People on Twitter promptly took notice.

The reporter for "The Gunz Show," Mike Gunz, made a hilarious tweet. Mike said that the cinematography of the Subway commercial appears to be a Windows 2000 MS Paintwork.

Another Twitter user mentioned Jeter is probably trying to recuperate his losses after stepping down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

That's quite a possibility!

Popular commercials featuring the former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Lastly comes the "Tip-of-the-Hat" commercial, which deserves applause. Before Derek's retirement in July of 2014, Nike launched a poignant commercial in which all of Hollywood's A-listers and Jeter supporters are seen tipping their hats in honor of the New York Yankees captain.

Apart from earning a humongous amount from playing baseball, Derek has also increased his net worth by appearing in endorsements, and he continues to do so in 2022. As MLB enthusiasts, we hope to see him grace our television and phone screen through commercials. Keep those ads coming, Mr. Jeter!

