"What the h*ll is this tomfoolery?" - Fans furious as MLB The Show's server goes down amid 'false' promises

The 2025 Major League Baseball season is set to begin on March 18, and that is a big day for "MLB The Show 25" gamers as well. The videogame is coming out on that same date, while preorders started back in January.

Fans of the game don't have to wait until March 18 to get in on some action though, as the creators of the game have been teasing content. On Sunday, MLB The Show gave followers a chance to check out a new feature on the game, but it didn't go as expected.

Some fans quickly noticed that the servers went down, while others were upset about the lack of new updates coming.

"I just worked 12-8 and wanted to play some mlb the show, and i see the servers are down? what the h*ll is this tomfoolery?" -@ClemMayson

MLB The Show appeared to be unaware that this new release crashed the servers, but other fans noticed the issue.

"Man I feel you, same here. I thought it was just me." -One fan commented

"Really gives you high hopes for '25 doesn't it?" -Another fan commented

Others were able to check out the new content posted from the MLB game, and some of those fans were more concerned about what they were seeing.

"Still no tattoos, chain outta jerseys, and you said u built it from the ground up thats completely false," @ktbkendrick commented

Others had similar complaints as they hoped to see some improvements from the game.

"So scouting still s*cks *ss I assume," 0ne fan commented

"No Online Fanchise again? What are you guys poor? Can’t wait till another company gives your small company competition. Disgrace," another fan commented

Paul Skenes attempts to "steal" MLB The Show 25 cover from other stars

MLB The Show 25 features three young MLB stars on the cover, something that is not typical for this franchise. Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes is joined by Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds.

On Jan. 27, Skenes sent a video message to the other stars as he claimed the cover as his own.

"What's up? This is Paul Skenes. Gunnar, Elly, I heard you guys claiming the cover of The Show, and I just want to let you know that the cover is mine. So, let's settle this before the cover drops."

The wait for the newest version of the MLB game is getting shorter, but the game still needs work before it goes live.

