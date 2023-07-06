What happened to Aaron Hicks? Baltimore Orioles slugger’s status unexpectedly changed

Aaron Hicks has turned it around completely after being DFA'd by the New York Yankees and getting signed by the Baltimore Orioles. In 28 games with the Yankees, Hicks hit .188 with one home run. In 29 games in Baltimore, Hicks has a .261 average with five homers to his name.

On Monday, Baltimore and New York started a four-game series. In his first game back in New York, Hicks went 1-4 but blasted a home run on Tuesday, which had to feel good. Hicks has played in all three games of the series but was a late scratch for the series finale on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hicks' disappearance from the lineup has not been disclosed. There's no telling exactly why he won't be in the lineup on Thursday. He didn't appear to have injuries in the three previous games.

Wednesday night, Hicks took over the DH role. That role will be given to Cedric Mullins on Thursday, with Adam Frazier starting in left field. Colton Cowser and Anthony Santander will round out the rest of the outfield.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Updated lineup for tonight:



SS - Henderson

C - Rutschman

RF - Santander

1B - O’Hearn

DH - Mullins

CF - Cowser

2B - Westburg

LF - Frazier

3B - Urías

P - Bradish Updated lineup for tonight:SS - HendersonC - RutschmanRF - Santander1B - O’HearnDH - MullinsCF - Cowser2B - WestburgLF - Frazier3B - UríasP - Bradish

Baltimore is down 2-1 in the series so far, so they are looking to even the series with a win on Thursday. This will be the roster they are rolling out to try and get the job done against their divisional rivals.

Baltimore Orioles signing Aaron Hicks was a no-brainer

Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles signed Aaron Hicks when outfielder Cedric Mullins was on the IL. He was an experienced outfielder that would cost the team the league minimum.

Baltimore is not getting league-minimum play from Hicks, that's for sure. It's hard to play for the New York Yankees when you are struggling, so the change in scenery has helped the slugger. He looks like he's back to having the time of his life on the field again, and the numbers show.

Poll : 0 votes