What happened to Adolis Garcia? Rangers star forced to exit World Series Game 3 early 

In a surprising turn of events during Game 3 of the World Series, Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia was forced to exit the game early, leaving fans and teammates concerned about his condition. The incident occurred in the eighth inning after Garcia flew out to center field. Observers noted that Garcia appeared to be in discomfort, grabbing his left side after the swing that concluded the inning.

The outfielder’s night was cut short, finishing with three at-bats, no hits, and one walk. Despite the evident injury, there has been no official statement from the Texas Rangers or team insiders regarding the extent of Garcia’s condition.

Adolis Garcia made postseason history with 22 RBI.

Garcia’s early exit was particularly disappointing considering his historic contributions earlier in the postseason. The Cuban player had made a significant impact in the previous games, making history in the World Series by setting the record for most RBIs in a single postseason with 22, achieved in just 13 playoff games.

The unfortunate turn of events in Game 3 left fans anxiously awaiting updates on Garcia’s health, hoping that the star player would recover swiftly and potentially make a return in the subsequent games of the series. The absence of an official statement added an element of uncertainty, leaving the Rangers’ faithful eager for news about the status of their standout outfielder.