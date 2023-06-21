What happened to Bo Bichette? Blue Jays star shortstop announced as last minute scratch for game against Marlins

Bo Bichette was noticeably absent during Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins. The superstar shortstop was a last-minute scratch before the game for what the Toronto Blue Jays are calling "left thumb discomfort".

While there is no indication of how long Bo Bichette will be out of the Toronto lineup, his track record of durability in the MLB leaves room for optimism. The All-Star shortstop leads the MLB in games played, appearing in 75 of the Toronto Blue Jays 76 games this year.

It appears likely that Bichette will avoid an IL stint and the decision to scratch him was simply to provide the superstar with an extra day of rest. The Blue Jays will have Thursday night off before matching up against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, giving Bichette two full days off to recover from the sore left thumb.

Arden Zwelling @ArdenZwelling Bo Bichette was scratched from today's Blue Jays lineup due to soreness in his left thumb. He began experiencing the discomfort during Tuesday's game.



Injury is considered minor and hope is a couple day's rest will be all it needs. Bichette hasn't been sent for X-rays. Bo Bichette was scratched from today's Blue Jays lineup due to soreness in his left thumb. He began experiencing the discomfort during Tuesday's game. Injury is considered minor and hope is a couple day's rest will be all it needs. Bichette hasn't been sent for X-rays.

The optimistic news surrounding Bichette's injury is welcome for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays find themselves fourth in the American League East with a 41-35 record, 10.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The sooner the Blue Jays can get him back in the line, the better.

Bo Bichette has been the Toronto Blue Jays MVP this season

While the Toronto Blue Jays are above .500, the season has been less impressive than many expected. Stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alek Manoah have struggled to produce to their standards.

That being said, Bichette has not only been the best player on the Toronto Blue Jays this season, he has been one of the best in all of baseball. The 25-year-old was the first player in the American League to reach 100 hits this season, joining only Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins to clear that milestone.

MLB @MLB Luis Arraez and Bo Bichette became the first players in each league to reach the 100-hit mark. Luis Arraez and Bo Bichette became the first players in each league to reach the 100-hit mark. https://t.co/LceaiCARl3

Through 75 games this season, Bichette has produced a stellar .317 batting average with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. The talented shortstop has also added three stolen bases to his impressive 2023 season.

