What happened to Bobby Jenks? Know all about the White Sox World Series champion's health crisis and wildfire devastation

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks spent seven years in the big leagues. During that time, he helped Chicago win their World Series title in 2005 and was a two-time All-Star.

Ad

However, he was forced to retire following the 2011 season. He had to have emergency surgery to fix a spinal fluid leak that caused a major infection.

Lately, the former World Series champion has been going through it. He recently announced that he was battling stomach cancer and would be signing autographs to help raise money for his medical expenses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

He is currently dealing with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma and it is worsening. For those looking to help out and get an autograph, you can do so by clicking this link. All proceeds go directly to Jenks.

You can send in various items like baseball cards, photos, balls, or jerseys for him to sign. Prices range from $60 to $100 and he stated it would likely be his final autograph signing session.

Cancer is not the only thing that Jenks is going through. He also recently lost his house in the Palisades fire and stated that all he could recover was enough for just one suitcase.

Ad

White Sox superfan calls on organization to help out Bobby Jenks

Chicago White Sox - Bobby Jenks (Photo via IMAGN)

Bobby Jenks was a member of the Chicago White Sox when they were a force to be reckoned with. They took down the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series to win their third title.

Ad

Fans of the South Siders hold players close to their hearts, especially those who helped the team reach a World Series. He has been an all-timer in the eyes of the fanbase, and they want to see their club help him out.

Mike, who goes by ChiSoxFanMike on X, is one of the club's biggest fans. He directly called out the team on X to do something to help out a former player in need.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mike does not believe Jenks should be subject to signing autographs to help pay for his expenses. The franchise is worth over $2 billion, and they do not currently have a ton of superstars eating away at their payroll.

Other fans stand with Mike here. They are urging the club to do anything at all. It will be interesting to see if they have enough pull to make the front office help their former player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback