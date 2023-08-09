What happened to Brandon Hyde? Orioles manager ejected from game vs Astros 

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde saw his day end early on Tuesday against the Houston Astros. Hyde was upset that the umpires deemed Jeremy Pena safe on an infield single in the sixth innings.

Unfortunately, Baltimore was out of challenges and could not dispute the call on the field. That is when Hyde came out to discuss the play with the umpires and was quickly tossed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hyde could not believe he was ejected and returned to get his money's worth. Two umpires had to stand in his way to separate him and the field umpire.

His ejection fired up the hometown fans who have backed their exciting team all season. This is now the 13th ejection of Brandon Hyde's managerial career.

Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles look like true contenders

Mets Orioles Baseball

Brandon Hyde has his Baltimore Orioles looking like a complete package. They sit at the top of the highly-competitive American League East with a 70-42 record. The Orioles also hold a 2.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore is not a team full of big-name players. They are a scrappy bunch full of young guys trying to prove themselves, and they have embraced their position, as they have nothing to lose.

The Orioles are led by catching phenom Adley Rutschman. Through 107 games, he is hitting .272/.371/.422 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. Not only is he great in the box, he is one of the best catchers in the league.

Gunnar Henderson is another young player poised to have a great career. The speedy infielder is hitting .243/.331/.477 with 19 home runs and six stolen bases. They also have a good mix of veteran guys behind Ryan O'Hearn and James McCann.

It will be interesting to see how far the Orioles will go this season.