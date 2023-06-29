What happened to Buck Showalter? Mets manager ejected for 2nd time in 4 games

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was ejected from their close game against the Milwaukee Brewers after arguing a call with an umpire.

After a Brewers slugger was hit by a pitch, Showalter felt he swung prior to being hit, so it should have been called a strike. The umpire, however, disagreed. As a reward for his attempt at persuasion, Showalter was forced to exit the game early.

Showalter has been the target of heavy criticism and blame for the Mets' season thus far, and this probably won't help change that narrative. Especially if they lose the game and risk dropping yet another series at a time they desperately need wins.

The Athletic posted a video of the ejection to Twitter.

The Athletic



@SNYtv Buck Showalter was just ejected in the Mets-Brewers game for arguing that Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer swung on a pitch he got hit by. Buck Showalter was just ejected in the Mets-Brewers game for arguing that Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer swung on a pitch he got hit by.🎥 @SNYtv https://t.co/83vjY35tPm

It was a split-second call that is very hard to get right in the moment, but it does seem like Showalter may have a good argument. However, the umpire flexed his authority and ended the conversation before a review took place.

Will Buck Showalter be fired if the New York Mets don't turn things around soon?

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets

Despite passionate calls from Mets fans, Showalter's job appears to be safe for the 2023 season. He is undoubtedly a very experienced and respected manager in MLB, so he may be given the benefit of the doubt, for now.

Most importantly, Mets owner Steve Cohen made it clear that there will be no sweeping changes during this season.

Anthony DiComo



Steve Cohen elaborated Wednesday on his measured approach to leadership, while hinting at potentially significant future change:



mlb.com/news/steve-coh… "Everybody wants a headline. Everybody says, ‘Fire this person, fire that person.’ But I don’t see that as a way to operate."Steve Cohen elaborated Wednesday on his measured approach to leadership, while hinting at potentially significant future change: "Everybody wants a headline. Everybody says, ‘Fire this person, fire that person.’ But I don’t see that as a way to operate."Steve Cohen elaborated Wednesday on his measured approach to leadership, while hinting at potentially significant future change:mlb.com/news/steve-coh…

Showalter is being trusted to bring this disappointing Mets squad into the postseason, but the odds are stacked against him at the moment. The Mets are currently fourth in the NL East with a 36-44 record so far.

