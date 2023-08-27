What happened to Chase Silseth? Angels pitcher exits game early vs Mets after being hit in head by errant throw 

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth had to be removed from Saturday's game against the New York Mets. He was hit in the back of the head on a throw across the infield in the fourth inning.

First baseman Trey Cabbage had the ball and tried to fire it to third base to get the runner. Unfortunately, Silseth was in the way and took the brunt of it. He took a few steps before he fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his head.

It was a scary moment as everybody on the field held their breath. Chase Silseth stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field under his own power, getting a huge level of cheers.

Silseth was pitching well up until he had to exit the game. He threw 3.1 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out three batters.

Chase Silseth has been impressive this season

Chase Silseth has been great this season for the Los Angeles Angels. He has appeared in 14 games this season, compiling a 4-1 record with a 4.00 ERA in 45 innings of work.

Silseth has a six-pitch mix that he relies on. He has a fastball, slider, splitter, sinker, cutter, and curveball. He primarily uses his fastball and slider to keep hitters off balance.

He has been a bright spot for an Angels team that has struggled lately. The team has dropped to fourth in the American League West with a record of 62-67.

Between the injuries to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, there is not much hope left for the Angels. They are 10 games from the final American League Wild Card spot, and the season is not getting any younger. If the Angels want to make the playoffs, they are going to have to get it going ASAP.